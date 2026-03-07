Ghana has lodged an official protest with UN Secretary-General António Guterres over the attack on Ghanaian peacekeepers in Lebanon

Two soldiers were critically injured, and another suffered trauma when missiles struck the Ghanaian Battalion Headquarters

Ghana is demanding full, impartial investigations and has called on the UN to ensure the safety and protection of its peacekeeping personnel

The Government of Ghana has officially lodged a protest with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, António Guterres, over the attack on Ghanaian peacekeeping soldiers in Lebanon.

In a statement issued on Saturday, March 7, 2026, by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the country demanded full investigations into the attack, which it said violated international law.

Ghana, through the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablwak, lodges protest with UN General-Secretary, António Guterres, over the attack on Ghanaian soldiers in Lebanon.

Describing the incident as a war crime, the Government of Ghana vowed to pursue justice for its gallant soldiers who were caught up in the attack.

The statement from the Foreign Affairs Ministry also urged the UN to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the Ghanaian peacekeepers serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

"We are demanding full, immediate, impartial and transparent investigations into the attack which violates international law and amounts to war crime. We shall firmly pursue justice and enhanced protection for our gallant soldiers. The injured soldiers can count on the nation’s love, prayers and unflinching support," Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa further wrote on Facebook.

Attack on Ghanaian soldiers in Lebanon

Ghanaian soldiers serving on a United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission in Southern Lebanon were hit by a missile while at their base on Friday, March 6, 2026.

In a press statement issued shortly after the attack, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) confirmed that the Ghanaian Battalion Headquarters serving under UNIFIL was struck by missiles during ongoing exchanges between the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

The statement from GAF said that the two soldiers sustained critical injuries, while another peacekeeper suffered trauma following the incident.

“The Ghanaian Battalion Headquarters in UNIFIL, Lebanon came under two missile attacks between 1745 and 1752 hours local time today,” the statement said.

The Ghana Armed Forces reported that two soldiers sustained critical injuries, while another peacekeeper suffered trauma following the incident.

“Two soldiers are critically injured, while one other has been traumatised,” the statement noted.

The attack also caused significant damage to infrastructure within the Ghanaian camp. The Officers’ Mess facility at the base was directly hit and destroyed by fire.

“Additionally, the Officers’ Mess facility also got hit and has been burnt down completely,” the military said.

Reactions to Ghana's statement on soldiers’ attack

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to Ghana's statement regarding the attack on its soldiers in Lebanon.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Kofi Kpogo said:

"Which peace is the Ghana team keeping in Lebanon? Peace between who and who?"

Mormor Nyo also said:

"If you had issued a statement before this attack,they would roast you for a very long time and call for your dismissal. Looks like you God is actually the good God. Give me a hint so I can as well join you."

@Tinkinla GH commented:

"I'm not seen the work UN. We're lucky to have Ablakwa as our Foreign Affairs Minister."

Video shows Ghanaian soldiers injured after missiles hit UN Mission HQ in Lebanon.

Injured Ghanaian soldiers receive treatment

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video of the injured Ghanaian soldiers receiving treatment had emerged on social media.

In the trending video, one of the soldiers was seen lying unconscious while medical officers attempted to stabilise him.

The victim appeared to have sustained some injuries to his stomach and other parts of his body.

