A post by a young Ghanaian man currently living in the US has brought joy to many people on social media

This comes after he posted photos of himself from his time in Ghana and his current reality now that he lives in the US

Netizens who took to the comment section of the post have showered praise on him for using his life story to motivate others

A young Ghanaian man, Ebenezer Aborah, is trending on social media after his grass-to-grace story went viral.

Taking to TikTok, the young man joined the viral “before and now” challenge, where he shared photos reflecting on his past and current reality.

A Ghanaian man shows massive transformation as he relocates to the US. Photo credit: @eben_aborah/TikTok

His post first showed a photo of him working as a tricycle rider in what appeared to be a rural part of Ghana, looking tired and unhappy.

The next set of slides showed the young man’s current life after a few years.

Unlike the first photo, Ebenezer appeared nicely transformed after relocating to the US.

This time, Ebenezer was spotted in a nice residential area wearing a neat shirt and tie. Another photo showed him enjoying fun moments in the snow as he wore a bright smile and posed for the camera.

The post highlighted the significant transformation the young man has undergone, judging from his time in Ghana, where he was obviously struggling, to his current reality in the US, where he appears to be living a soft life.

A young Ghanaian man rejoices as he relocates to the US. Photo credit: @eben_aborah/TikTok

At the time of writing the report, the post showing the man’s transformation had gained over 40,000 likes and 1,000 comments was captioned:

“Ebenzer Nyame wo ne me adi no yie.”

Netizens react to the man's transformation in US

Netizens who took to the comments section of the post congratulated the young man on achieving his ambition and for using his life experience to inspire others.

ArTHuR stated:

“We shall soon get there. If you believe, type amen.”

AdomTcollection indicated:

“The most beautiful thing I’ve seen on the internet today. Keep climbing.”

Lizette indicated:

“Stories like this make me believe there’s truly God, and I know someday my story is going to change.”

GN Lt. Dr. fabrizio_grandey opined:

“First time hearing the music and the next picture wasn’t a security service job. Congratulations, bro.”

Philip Bentsi Addison added:

“Bro, we thank God. But traveling doesn’t mean you have made it in life. Pray for God’s wisdom.”

Emmanuel Sarkodie Minkah wrote:

“It wasn’t easy at all. There have been pains and tears before greatness. But there is 100% assurance that grace carriers will be lifted once and for all. God prepares us for greatness, but we don’t know.”

Mason transforms nicely after relocating abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another young Ghanaian man shared his remarkable journey from being a mason in Ghana to his current success overseas.

He posted a throwback photo showing him during his days as a mason in Ghana, looking unkempt with his clothes stained with dust.

He then posted recent photos of himself after relocating abroad, where he looked healthy and well-fed, with brighter skin.

