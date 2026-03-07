Ghanaian musician Efya Nokturnal flaunted her baby bump on stage at the 2026 Rapperholic London concert held at the Royal Albert Hall

The newly married songstress wore a green figure-hugging gown and rubbed her bump when she got on stage to perform with Sarkodie

Social media users who saw the video congratulated singer Efya on her pregnancy and wished her well on her journey to motherhood

Ghanaian musician Efya Nokturnal flaunted her baby bump when she joined Sarkodie on stage to perform at the Rapperholic concert held at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Sarkodie's Rapperholic 2026 concert was held on March 6, 2026. The same day, Ghana marked its 69th Independence anniversary.

Ghanaian songstress, Efya Nokturnal, flaunts her baby bump on stage at the 2026 Rapperholic London concert. Photo credit: @efya_nokturnal & @ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram video, the award-winning songstress walked on the stage to perform 'I'm in love with you,' a song by Sarkodie, which she featured on.

Efya walked majestically onto the stage in a green gown with a long white shawl covering her bump. When she was finally on the stage, the songstress moved the shawl away from her bump so everyone could see it.

Efya rubbed her hand on her bump as she sang and got the audience cheering to show their joy in knowing she's pregnant.

Sarkodie was smiling all through the performance, which got many on social media saying that he was expressing his joy for Efya over her conception.

This is the first time Efya has publicly flaunted her pregnancy. The other times the pregnancy was seen, she wore loose clothes and did not make any move to categorically show that she was pregnant.

For instance, when she got married on February 14, 2026, Efya wore a loose white gown and did not make the event public. Even though she was pregnant then Efya did not make any peculiar gestures to show she had conceived.

When she also performed at the First Annual National Forum on Women in Government and Media at Jubilee House, the 'Gengam quuen' wore a black loose dress which didn't show her bump easily.

However, this time she wore a figure-hugging attire and showed off her bump with pride.

Efya and Tomi Thomas tie the knot

On Saturday, February 14, 2026, Efya got married to Nigerian-born singer, Tomi Thomas, got married in a private yet star-studded wedding.

There were several musicians present to perform and grace the wedding of their colleague.

Tomi Thomas is a Nigerian-born singer, songwriter, and performer who blends the genres of Afro-pop, R&B, hip-hop, and dancehall, creating music that has been described as both deeply African and globally inspired.

He first stepped into the spotlight as a member of the Nigerian music collective Loud On Sound (LOS), a group known for its fresh, alternative vibe.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh