An 11-year-old Ghanaian boy named Philip Selikem Yao Amoako has become Ghana's youngest titled chess player

The young prodigy made the historic achievement in 2021 when he emerged as the silver medalist at the African Youth Championship

Selikem's dream is to become a grandmaster who will be recognized around the world & needs support to achieve that

A brilliant young man in Ghana called Philip Selikem Yao Amoako has established himself as a force to reckon with when it comes to the intelligent game of Chess.

Just last year (2021), the 11-year-old was able to win Ghana’s only medal when he finished second to bag a silver medal in the African Youth Chess Championships, among 170 children from 11 different countries.

Selikem walked home not only with the silver medal but also a Candidate Master (CM) title making him Ghana’s youngest titled chess player, as sportsinghana.com reports.

11-year-old Ghanaian Selikem Amoako wins SWAG Award Chess Player of the Year

Not long ago, Selikem was invited by the Ghana Library Authority to introduce and teach a chess lesson to schools pupils numbering over 100.

According to the young prodigy, a lot more school children should be able to play chess because the game is fun and has benefits of teaching young people about how to make decisions, training their memory, strengthening will power, motivating them to win, and teaching them how to deal with defeat among others.

In a conversation with YEN.com.gh, Selikem's father who sounded elated about his son's achievements at a tender age indicated that his dream is to become a chess grandmaster who will be recognized around the globe and not only in Ghana.

To be able to achieve that feat, the young boy, however, needs a dedicated chess coach and scholarships for his schooling, sponsorships, and extended personal training periods.

Anyone with the ability to support is entreated to become part of the success story of Philip Selikem Yao Amoako which has already been launched on a high note.

