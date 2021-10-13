Akufo-Addo's daughter, Edwina, has been seen in a new video with her husband

She instructed him to take off his glasses as they prepared to take a photo together

Her husband is the son of former Kumasi Mayor, Kofi Jumah

One of Akufo-Addo’s daughters, Edwina Nana Dokua, got married to the son of Kofi Jumah over the weekend on October 10, 2021.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Edwina is captured asking her husband to take off his sunglasses before they could take a picture together.

The video was taken at their traditional marriage ceremony because Edwina and her husband were seen in the same attire they wore for that occasion.

Her lovely husband, Kwame Jumah, quickly obeyed his wife’s order and took off the glasses.

To this, she responded: “Ahaa”, and gestured with her hand that he did the right thing and that he looked just how she wanted him to for the photo.

The couple showed with the video that they are truly in love with each other and would compromise when necessary.

"She is humble, did not behave like a president's daughter"

Meanwhile, Maxwell Kofi Jumah, has opened up on how his son met Akufo-Addo's daughter and eventually married her.

According to the former Kumasi Mayor, the two met in America but his son did not know immediately that Edwina was Akufo-Addo’s daughter because “she is humble and did not behave like a president’s daughter”.

Jumah’s submission points out that Edwina is down-to-earth, modest, and lives like every other Ghanaian lady.

He said his son once informed him that he had met a woman in America whom he would want to marry.

He disclosed being left in the dark because he had no clue or information about this lady who had captured his son’s heart.

Photos from the traditional wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh published 5 beautiful photos from the simple yet splendid traditional wedding.

The traditional marriage ceremony is believed to have taken place on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the villa of the Flagstaff House.

