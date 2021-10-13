Payday, an African fintech company, has received Ghc6 million as pre-seed capital to establish Africa's version of Paypal

A finance and technology (Fintech) company called Payday, established in Africa, has secured Ghc6 million ($1 million) in funds to build a Paypal for Africa.

A recent publication by benjamindada.com reported that after the company's launch in June 2021, Payday has experienced significant growth in terms of its users and the transactions that have been brought in.

The founder and CEO of the company, Favour Ori, shared that several investors have supported the company to achieve its goals. The vision, according to Favour, is to become the Paypal of Africa, benjamindada.com reported.

Favour Ori, CEO and founder of PayDay Africa

Source: UGC

Payday helps facilitate sending and receiving of money globally from Africa, enables payment between employers abroad and clients, along with paying tuition fees in the US, Canada and the UK.

Favour shared that the acquired investment will be used to expand the company into new countries and to bring onboard more talents.

The team at Payday is made up of engineers, bankers and advisors, benjamindada.com shared.

