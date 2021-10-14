A Nigerian lady, Janet Omogunsoye, now has every reason to smile after years of relocating to America

On Friday, September 24, the US government awarded her citizenship, a feat that got many people congratulating her

Janet revealed that she is currently on the lookout for a good job as that is the next thing to achieve

A young Nigerian lady, Janet Omogunsoye, has taken to social media to celebrate her citizenship in America.

Janet revealed that the feat came after she had migrated to the country six years ago. The Nigerian lady's citizenship was approved on Friday, September 24.

The lady said she wants a good job next. Photo source: LinkedIn/Janet Omogunsoye

Next is to get a good job

Posing with her citizenship certificate and the American flag, the lady revealed that the next plan is to get a good job as she is currently job hunting.

With this development, she has joined a league of Nigerians like Wilfred Asuquo and Victor Akinbodunse who became citizens abroad.

Nigerians took to her comment section to celebrate her. Janet's post has gathered tens of comments at the time of writing this report.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Olasupo Alimi said:

"Congratulations."

Oladotun Isaac said:

"Congratulations."

Peter Oha said:

"Great to hear! Congratulations!"

Mohammed Hamzat said:

"Congratulations to you! much more favour awaits you."

