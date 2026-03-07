Real Madrid target Manchester City’s Rodri to replace Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić in midfield this summer

Rodri’s tactical intelligence and holding midfield mastery have made him one of the world’s most coveted players, catching the eye of the Spanish giants

With Manchester City aware of Real Madrid’s interest, any potential summer move for Rodri promises to be complicated

Real Madrid have reportedly set their sights on Rodri, the Manchester City midfielder, as one of their top targets for the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Spanish giants, who have seen the exits of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric recently, are looking to reinforce the heart of their midfield, and the Premier League star has emerged as a standout option.

Antoine Semenyo could see his Man City teammate Rodri leave for Real Madrid in the summer. Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Manchester City are fully aware of Real Madrid’s interest. The club recognises that the La Liga champions have been monitoring the teammate of Antoine Semenyo closely, viewing him as a potential strategic acquisition to strengthen their central spine.

Why Rodri fits Real Madrid’s plan

Within Madrid’s sporting hierarchy, Rodri ticks all the boxes for the type of midfielder they aim to bring in, according to journalist Matteo Moretto on Radio MARCA via Madrid Universal.

Per the report, the 15-time Champions League champions are searching for a defensive-minded player who can dominate the middle of the park, dictate tempo, provide leadership, and maintain composure under pressure.

Rodri’s profile aligns perfectly. The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner has become an indispensable figure in Pep Guardiola’s system, praised for his tactical intelligence, positional discipline, and ability to control the rhythm of matches.

2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri is reportedly on Real Madrid's wishlist. Image credit: France Football

Source: Getty Images

Over recent seasons, he has been widely regarded as one of the world’s most influential holding midfielders, having made over 280 appearances for the Premier League heavyweights since he joined them in 2019.

Real Madrid face challenge in pursuit of Rodri

While Real Madrid are reportedly keen, no formal negotiations have taken place. Rodri remains a central figure for Manchester City, whose management understands the significance of the player within Guardiola’s setup.

According to Transfermarkt, the 2024 European Championship's Player of the Tournament's contract runs until June 2027, adding another layer of complexity to any potential move.

Losing Rodri would be a major sporting setback for the Citizens, given his ability to marshal the midfield and provide stability in possession.

As a result, any summer transfer involving the pivotal midfielder, who has helped Manchester City to four Premier League titles and a Champions League honour, would likely be highly complicated and demanding.

For now, Rodri continues to anchor Manchester City’s midfield, but with Real Madrid closely watching, speculation over a high-profile La Liga move is certain to continue throughout the season.

