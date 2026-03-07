A former Real Madrid striker has stunned fans by praising FC Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal as one of the best players in the world

The legend placed the teenage sensation in the same elite bracket as Kylian Mbappe, insisting there are very few players like him in modern football

He also predicted a thrilling long-term battle between Yamal and Mbappe as the fierce Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona rivalry continues

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

It is quite rare to see a former Real Madrid player, especially one who never represented FC Barcelona, publicly heap praise on a current Barcelona star.

Given the intense rivalry between the two Spanish giants, admiration across those lines does not often happen, making such comments particularly noteworthy when they do occur.

Lamine Yamal earns high praise from Nicolas Anelka, who compares him with Kylian Mbappe. Image credit: Quality Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

Nicolas Anelka hails Yamal and Mbappe

However, former French international Nicolas Anelka has singled out Lamine Yamal for special praise, placing the FC Barcelona teenager among the best players in the world alongside Kylian Mbappe.

Anelka, who enjoyed a distinguished career with some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Real Madrid, Arsenal, Juventus, Liverpool, and Paris Saint‑Germain, expressed admiration for the young winger, describing him as one of the players who excites him the most in modern football.

Speaking to SPORT, he highlighted Yamal’s creativity, technical ability, and attacking influence, noting that the youngster consistently contributes with both goals and assists while regularly producing moments of brilliance on the pitch.

“There are not many players like him. Not anymore. We used to have many players like that. But now he is one of the great talents in Europe and the world,” he stated.

Nicolas Anekla applauds Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona. Image credit: UEFA

Source: Getty Images

The 46-year-old former striker, who also revealed that he was once close to joining Barcelona during his playing days, suggested that football currently has very few players with the same level of flair and quality as Yamal.

According to him, the number of such gifted attackers has declined compared to previous eras, making the Barcelona prodigy one of the standout talents not only in Europe but across the world.

Meanwhile, Anelka went on to place Yamal in the same elite bracket as Mbappe, describing the pair as two of the best players representing Spain and France, respectively.

He added that their presence could fuel an exciting rivalry for years to come, particularly given the historic competitive tension between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Reflecting further on the modern game, Anelka, who won the 1999/2000 Champions League with Real Madrid, admitted that players with Yamal’s style and creativity have become increasingly rare.

He pointed out that while Lamine Yamal is not a traditional centre-forward, his unique qualities bring a refreshing element to football, as Barca Universal covered.

For former professionals like himself, watching such a player brings back memories of a time when more attackers possessed similar flair, and he hopes the young Spaniard continues to perform at that high level for many years.

2026 Ballon d'Or power rankings

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the latest 2026 Ballon d’Or power rankings, where Kylian Mbappe emerged as the leading contender for football’s most prestigious individual award.

The Real Madrid superstar has been in sensational form, delivering a remarkable goal tally and consistently producing match-winning performances for a second season in a row since he signed for the Spanish giants.

Source: YEN.com.gh