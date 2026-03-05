Dr Nii Moi Thompson says the title “Osagyefo” bestowed on Kwame Nkrumah originated from the Asante Kingdom, citing a book by June Milne

He stated that Nkrumah sought Cabinet approval before formally adopting the title and dismissed claims of friction between the former President and the Asante Kingdom

His comments come ahead of Ghana’s 69th Independence anniversary celebration scheduled for March 6, 2026, at Jubilee House

Ghana will mark its 69th Independence anniversary with a parade at the forecourt of Jubilee House on March 6, 2026.

Ahead of the celebrations, the Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Dr Nii Moi Thompson, has stirred debate over Ghana's post-independence politics.

Speaking in an interview with Channel One TV, Dr Thompson asserted that the title “Osagyefo” conferred on Kwame Nkrumah originated from the Asante Kingdom.

He made these remarks in reaction to renewed public discussion about Dr Nkrumah's legacy and his relationship with traditional leaders in the early years of the country's nationhood.

Dr Thompson also rejected longstanding claims of friction between Nkrumah and the Asante Kingdom, saying that such assertions are inconsistent with historical facts.

In a report sighted on Citinewsroom, the Chairman of the NDPC stated that Dr Nkrumah held a deep admiration for the Asante people, especially for their resistance and courage during the British colonial era.

To buttress his point, Dr Thompson referenced a book by the late British historian and literary executor, June Milne.

He said it was indicated in the book that the title "Osagyefo" was bestowed on Dr Nkrumah by the Asantehene.

Nkrumah sought Cabinet approval to use Osagyefo

According to him, Dr Nkrumah subsequently sought approval from his Cabinet to formally use the title 'Osagyefo'.

“I read a couple of years ago a book by June Milne [late British historian and literary executor], who said that the name Osagyefo was given to Nkrumah by the Asantehene. And Kwame Nkrumah had to bring it to the cabinet for approval before he started using it. Nkrumah had rich admiration for the Asantes, for their bravery in fighting the British,” Dr Thompson said.

He consequently dismissed the notion that Dr Nkrumah was opposed by the Ghanaian chieftaincy institution at the time, adding that his relationship with them was largely aligned with his national development agenda.

“His relationships with the chiefs were dependent on their own roles in the national development agenda,” he added.

Change of venue for Independence Day celebration

Black Star Square has traditionally hosted Ghana's Independence Day celebrations over the decades.

However, since 2025, the event has been held at the forecourt of Jubilee House.

At the time of taking the decision to hold the celebration at Jubilee House, the government said the event cost GH¢1.5 million, compared to an estimated GH¢15 million had it been organised at Black Star Square.

