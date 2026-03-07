Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer ruled out of the crucial Champions League clash against Atalanta after suffering a calf injury

The veteran goalkeeper’s absence leaves Bayern vulnerable in both domestic and European competitions

Bayern Munich has not given any hint about Manuel Neuer's recovery timeline in their official communication

The veteran goalkeeper sustained the injury during Friday evening’s 4-1 Bundesliga victory over Borussia Monchengladbach, leaving Bayern without their first-choice shot-stopper for upcoming high-profile games.

The injury adds to Neuer’s recent history of calf problems, including a previous setback that forced him to sit out crucial fixtures, notably the Klassiker clash against Borussia Dortmund on February 28, which Bayern narrowly won 3-2.

Manuel Neuer is injured and ruled out

According to Bayern Munich's official statement, Neuer suffered a small muscle fiber tear in his left calf.

The injury was confirmed after a thorough examination by Bayern’s medical staff, who clarified that the goalkeeper will be sidelined for the time being.

While the discomfort first appeared during the first half against Gladbach, he was substituted at halftime as a precaution.

Initially, the coaching staff hoped it was minor, but scans revealed the extent of the muscular damage, confirming he will miss several upcoming fixtures.

Implications for Manuel Neuer's injury

Meanwhile, the timing of Neuer’s injury is particularly unfortunate for Bayern as they prepare for the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie against Atalanta this Tuesday.

Sky Sports reports that he is officially ruled out for the trip to Italy, and there is a strong possibility he will also miss the return leg in Munich on March 18. His absence leaves Bayern vulnerable in goal during two critical European matches.

Domestically, Bayern face a challenging schedule without their captain, including next weekend’s Bundesliga clash against Bayer Leverkusen.

The club’s medical team will monitor Neuer’s recovery closely, aiming to bring him back after the international break.

If all goes according to plan, the German international could return to full fitness for the April 4 encounter against Freiburg, allowing him to participate in Bayern’s final push during the decisive stage of the season.

Neuer’s absence represents a significant challenge for coach Vincent Kompany’s squad, as they must navigate both domestic and European competitions without their experienced captain.

The team’s depth in goal will be tested, and how Bayern adapt in his absence could prove crucial for their hopes of finishing the season strongly.

