The late Daddy Lumba's first son, Calvin Fosuh, has courted attention at the funeral ceremony, which was held on December 13, 2025

The son of Akosua Serwaa and his sisters were present to support their stepmom, Odo Broni, and Abusuapanin to plan his funeral

Some social media users have commented on the strong bond between Calvin Fosuh and his stepmom, Odo Broni

The late Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, who is based in Germany, was absent from his funeral on December 13, 2025.

Akosua Serwaa's children, including Calvin Fosuh and her beautiful twin daughters, who showed up at the event to support their stepmother.

Calvin Fosuh 'Betrays' Akosua Serwaa as He Hugs Odo Broni at Daddy Lumba's Funeral

Odo Broni, Calvin Fosuh bond at funeral

The late Daddy Lumba's first son, Calvin Fosuh, earned admiration after disobeying his mother to attend his dad's funeral.

For the second part of the final funeral rites, Calvin Fosuh wore a red traditional wrap and his signature hairstyle to console his stepmother.

In an emotional video, the fashionista hugged the grieving widow in the presence of mourners, high-profile personalities, and bloggers, promoting love and peace among them.

Emotional tribute by Odo Broni to her late husband

Odo Broni has delivered a heartfelt tribute to her late husband, reaffirming that no falsehood or malice can tarnish the enduring memory of their profound love.

In a moving message read on her behalf during the final funeral rites held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday, December 13, Priscilla Ofori, affectionately known as Odo Broni, reflected on the honour, dignity, and joy that her husband brought into her life.

She passionately insisted that the bond they shared stands as a steadfast testament against any cruel words or slander.

My king, my protector, she expressed with emotion, if your spirit still walks among us, then let the truth itself rise as our vengeance. Let the love we share be the fire that consumes falsehood. Let the dignity with which you held me, the honour with which you lifted me, and the peace you gave me stand as testimony against every cruel tongue."

Odo Broni made it clear that she refuses to allow negativity to overshadow her cherished memories of their relationship, emphasising the strength of their connection.

Rain disrupts Daddy Lumba's funeral

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu has successfully organised the funeral of the late music legend Daddy Lumba at Heroes Park on December 13, 2025.

The day was marked by an unexpected downpour that left mourners scrambling for cover beneath the canopies.

In a widely shared video capturing the scene, attendees can be seen huddling together, seeking refuge from the heavy rain.

A dedicated group of mourners and loyal fans of the musician chose to embrace the rain, dancing and singing along to Daddy Lumba’s iconic songs that resonated throughout the event.

Some interpreted the rain as a divine blessing on the occasion, symbolising the outpouring of love and respect for the music legend. This blend of sorrow and celebration highlighted the deep impact Daddy Lumba had on his fans and the music industry as a whole.

Video of Daddy Lumba's children at funeral trends

The children of the late Daddy Lumba, including Denise Fosuh and Akosua Serwaa's beautiful twin girls, were spotted at the star-studded event.

Daddy Lumba's children read tribute at funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Calvin Fosuh, Denise Fosuh and other kids of the late Daddy Lumba who read a tribute at his funeral.

The Ghanaians living abroad shared their private moments with the late Charles Kwadwo Fosu at the star-studded event.

Some social media users have commented on the late Daddy Lumba's children's video on Instagram.

