The top 10 best-selling football shirts across Europe for 2025 have been unveiled

The list highlights the players whose popularity, club affiliation, and on-field performances have driven massive merchandise sales

Notably, it features a mix of established superstars and rising talents, with only one Premier League player making the cut

The top 10 best-selling football shirts across Europe have now been revealed, and neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo sit at the summit.

With less than two weeks remaining until Christmas, many fans will be rushing to pick up a football shirt as the perfect festive gift.

Messi Ranks Second, Ronaldo Seventh in 2025 Shirt Sales List

Source: Getty Images

Ultimately, the choice often comes down to the tastes and loyalties of the person receiving it, with club allegiance and favourite players playing a major role.

That said, certain players inevitably outsell their peers thanks to their global popularity, the clubs they represent, or their brilliance on the pitch.

As the year draws to a close, the top 10 footballers with the highest shirt sales have been revealed.

Despite their legendary status and long-standing dominance in merchandise sales, Lionel Messi and his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo no longer top the charts.

According to a report from Score 90, neither superstar leads European shirt sales in 2025.

Lamine Yamal's tops shirt sale

Instead, Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal claims the top spot, selling 1.32 million shirts across Europe in 2025.

Fellow Barça legend Lionel Messi, now at MLS side Inter Miami, comes in second with 1.28 million shirts sold, while another Barcelona star, Robert Lewandowski, rounds out the top three with 1.11 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo, representing Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, ranks seventh with 925,000 shirts sold.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is the only Premier League player in the top 10, placing eighth with 878,000 shirts, just ahead of England and Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane, who sold 867,000.

Top 10 selling football shirts in Europe this year in full:

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) 1.32 million Lionel Messi (Inter Miami) 1.28 million Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) 1.11 million Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) 1.02 million Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid) 992,000 Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo) 975,000 Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr) 925,000 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) 878,000 Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) 867,000 Rodrygo (Real Madrid) 798,000

Source: YEN.com.gh