Who is Nick Bosa’s wife? And the truth about his relationship with Ella Ailiff
Who is Nick Bosa’s wife? And the truth about his relationship with Ella Ailiff

by  Peris Wamangu reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
Who is Nick Bosa’s wife? As of 2025, Nick Bosa is not married, but he is in a relationship with American model and influencer Ella Ailiff. Nick and Ella went public with their relationship in November 2025, and their relationship became public after the San Francisco 49ers lineman revealed his relationship with model Ella Ailiff in a TikTok video.

Nick inside a football pitch and Ella during an outdoor activity.
Nick smiling inside a football pitch (L). Ella during an outdoor activity dressed in black clothes (R).
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Nick Bosa is not married, but he is dating TikTok star Ella Ailiff.
  • Nick has been linked with several women, including model Jenna Berman, whom he dated between 2020 and 2022.
  • Nick Bosa went public with his relationship with Ella Ailiff after he shared a TikTok video of her in November 2025.
  • Before Ella, Nick Bosa dated American model Lauren Maenner, but their relationship ended in early 2024.

Nick Bosa’s profile summary

Full name

Nicholas John Bosa

Gender

Male

Date of birth

23 October 1997

Age

28 years old (as of 2025)

Zodiac sign

Scorpio

Place of birth

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States

Current residence

Santa Clara, California, United States

Nationality

American

Ethnicity

White

Religion

Christianity

Sexuality

Straight

Height in feet

6'4''

Height in centimetres

193

Weight in pounds

266

Weight in kilograms

121

Hair colour

Dark brown

Eye colour

Blue

Father

John Wilfred Bosa

Mother

Cheryl Bosa

Siblings

1

Relationship status

Dating

Girlfriend

Ella Ailiff

Education

St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Ohio State University

Profession

NFL football player

Net worth

$50 million

Instagram

@nbsmallerbear

Twitter (X)

@nbsmallerbear

Facebook

@nbsmallerbear

Who is Nick Bosa’s wife?

The NFL football player is not married. He has never been married, although he has been linked to a few ladies; none of his relationships have ever culminated in marriage.

Inside Bosa’s relationship with Ella Ailiff

Bosa donning a black cape and white shirt and Ella sporting a dark brown jacket.
Bosa donning a black cape and white shirt during an outdoor activity (L). Ella sporting a dark brown jacket while playing pool (R).
Nick Bosa is currently in a relationship with American influencer Ella Ailiff. The star defender revealed his relationship with model Ella in a TikTok video posted on 30 November 2025. The short clip shows Ailiff sitting on Nick's lap, wrapping her arms around Bosa, sharing espresso, and kissing. He captioned the video,

Coffee and football Sunday.

The influencer had been quietly appearing in Bosa’s recent TikTok post, although his followers didn't know who she was, as she would always turn away from the camera in the posts.

A look into Nick Bosa's dating history

Apart from Ella Ailiff, the San Francisco 49ers star has also dated other high-profile figures. Below are the women he has previously been linked to.

Megan Moroney (2025)

Megan Moroney attends the Variety Hitmakers 2025.
Megan Moroney is delivering her speech during the Variety Hitmakers 2025 in Los Angeles.
Nick was also linked to Megan Moroney, an American singer and songwriter. Their dating speculation emerged after Moroney attended the 49ers-Cardinals game in September 2025 and watched it from a private suite in Levi’s Stadium. However, while speaking to People in November 2025, the singer shut down the speculation, saying,

I’m not dating right now at all. I’m too busy.

Lauren Maenner (2022–2024)

Lauren Maenner arrives at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles
Lauren Maenner arrives at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles
Maenner Lauren is a model signed with The Industry Model Management in L.A. and NEXT Management in Miami. She is working as an executive assistant at RV Hospitality.

It's unclear exactly when they began dating. Fans noticed the two were an item in December 2022 after Maenner shared photos from an NFL game with Nick's mum, Cheryl Bosa, which have since been deleted. They were in the company of Amanda Kassdikian, the girlfriend of his brother, Joey Bosa.

Their romance was confirmed in October 2023 when Nick's mum shared a photo on Instagram showing Maenner and Kassdikian wearing matching 49ers shirts. She captioned the photo,

I love my sons' gfs!!!"

Lauren Maenner and Nick are said to have separated in early 2024.

Jenna Berman (2021–2022)

Jenna, posing for a picture.
Jenna, posing for a picture indoors. Photo @jennaaberman
Nick also dated American Instagram model Jenna Berman. They began dating in March 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, their romance didn't last long.

According to Sportskeeda, Berman confirmed their breakup through a TikTok video in November 2022. The clip showed her sending a kiss to the camera and writing,

When he gives you the silent treatment, but doesn't know you can play that game 10x better. Bye forever.

What is Nick Bosa's girlfriend's profession?

Ella Ailiff is a well-known TikTok star with 145 thousand followers. She also runs her own matcha brand, Bella Blue Matcha, often featuring lifestyle content and product promotion on her social media.

Bosam in his football-playing attire and Ailiff relaxing indoors.
Bosa dressed in his football-playing attire (L). Ailiff relaxing indoors in a brown top (L). Photo: @nbsmallerbear, @ellaailiff on Instagram (modified by author)
FAQs

  1. Who is Ella Ailiff? She is an American TikTok star, widely known for dating Nick Bosa.
  2. Who is Nick Bosa? Nick is an American professional football defensive end for the San Francisco 49ers of the NFL.
  3. Is Megan Moroney in a relationship? The country music singer is seemingly not dating. She was previously linked to Nick Bosa but denied the dating rumours.
  4. Who has Nick Bosa dated in the past? He has been previously linked to American models Lauren Maenner and Jenna Berman.
  5. How old is Nick Bosa? The NFL player is 28 years old as of 2025. He was born on 23 October 1997 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States.
  6. When did Ella Ailiff and Nick Bosa begin dating? It is unclear when they began dating. However, Nick went public with his relationship with the model in November 2025.

Nick Bosa is unmarried. However, he is dating TikTok influencer Ella Ailiff. The couple went public with their relationship in November 2025 after the NFL player shared a TikTok video showing Ella sitting on his lap, and they exchanged a kiss. Nick has previously been linked to Lauren Maenner and Jenna Berman.

Yen.com.gh published an article featuring Becky Hammon's wife, Brenda Milano. Brenda Milano, a retired head coach and basketball player, has been with Becky for over a decade.

Becky and Brenda's romantic relationship blossomed due to their shared passion for basketball. They first met in 2010 and have lived together since 2015. The couple has adopted two sons, Cayden and Samuel. Discover more in this article.

