She doesn't bear the appellation Number One African Bad Girl for nothing, music superstar, Tiwa Savage, is putting the bad girl thing to work

Tiwa has got herself involved in a number of controversies that have dominated the media in recent years and she is not slowing down on them

Her most recent scandal is her leaked private moment tape with her current unidentified lover whom she admitted she was the one on the tape

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Female music superstar, Tiwa Savage, has served her teeming fans a number of evergreen songs and she is not slowing down in Savage,Savage,delivering hits.

The Somebody Son crooner is not only thriving on her musical prowess alone, but she has also got herself involved in a number of high-profile scandals.

Tiwa Savage and her contoversies. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: UGC

YEN.com.gh.ng takes a look at some of the major controversies involving Tiwa Savage.

1. Tiwa Savage vs Ex-Hubby Tee Billz

Tiwa Savage and ex-hubby, Tunji Balogun popularly known as Tee Billz made headlines when Tee Billz accused her of not ready for marriage and cheating on him, an allegation that almost moved him to commit suicide at a Lagos Lagoon.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Tiwa Savage defended herself by granting a long interview where she exposed Tee Billz extravagant lifestyle even without having a definite job, she also revealed there were cases of domestic violence in her home.

Tiwa burst to tears in the long video that got everyone talking.

The marital crisis eventually lead to the end of her marriage with Tee Billz, they have a child, Jamil Balogun together.

Watch Tiwa Savage's interview below:

2. Tiwa Savage vs Wizkid

Tiwa seemed to have affinity for Baloguns after dumping the previous Balogun ex-hubby, she jumped to music superstar, Ayo Balogun better known as Wizkid.

Tiwa and Wizkid shared a lot of friendship goals together and they always refer to each other as besties, their fans felt there was more to their friendship because of their intimacy but Tiwa and Wizzy never cared.

They were always in cozy videos and photos, Tiwa even acted as a vixen in one of Wizkid's musical videos Fever and she bared a major part of her body as the music stars rock each other in the video.

Tiwa's role in Wizkid's Fever video got wide criticism from fans because of the amount of flesh she displayed.

Tiwa and Wizkid stopped rolling together without a major reason known to fans.

Watch Fever video below:

3. Tiwa Savage vs Obama DMW

When Tiwa left Wizkid, she became close to another superstar, Davido many fans thought it was because their children Imade and Jamil attend the same school.

After a while of Davido's aide Obama DMW was reported to be in a relationship with Tiwa and got her pregnant.

The pregnancy rumour with Obama DMW spread like a wildfire and many fans slandered Tiwa for stooping so low a rumour she later debunked.

Obama DMW died few months after the pregnancy rumours and Tiwa penned an emotional note to pay a tribute to him.

4. Tiwa Savage vs Seyi Shay

Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay are arguably the biggest female artists in Nigeria hence their rivalry is understandable.

The duo were never friends and they always pass subtle jibes at each other in their musical lyrics, things were that way between them until Tiwa and Seyi clashed at a Lagos salon and they rained abuses on each other.

Tiwa also cursed in the name of her son during their heated clash and claimed Seyi and Vitoria Kimani always go out to spoil her good name and pass abusive words to her in their lyrics, thanks to people at the solon there would have been exchange of blows.

Nigerians reacted to the two stars' public show and Seyi came out afterwards to defend herself.

Watch the video below:

5. Tiwa Savage leaked intimate tape

A tape that contains Tiwa Savage's intimate time with her new unnamed lover has been leaked to the public.

The singer owned up that she was the one in the tape and she has no regret over it. She however claimed that it was leaked by a blackmailer who demanded a sum of money from her.

Tiwa urged her fans to brace up for the lashing that will come after the tape and said she can imagine the memes that would follow it.

Tiwa Savage's Savyteko Asoebi style recreated by a beautiful lady

After several weeks of Tiwa Savage's father burial at a star-studded ceremony, her asoebi design was the hottest gist on social media

It didn't take long before fashion lovers jumped on Tiwa's looks.

A fashion house, Bashy Couture, recently created her version on the look, sticking the purple theme. Rather than the shimmery fabric, the pretty lady went with purple lace.

Source: Yen