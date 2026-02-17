Online discussion has intensified after claims surfaced connecting Pastor Elvis Agyeman, known as Chief Alpharian of the Alpha Hour prayer community, to a newly constructed hostel near the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Chief Alpharian, Pastor Elvis, Allegedly Own Massive Newly Constructed KNUST Hostel, Video Trends

The development has become a talking point across social platforms, with curiosity building around both ownership and the facility’s striking presence.

The conversation gained traction following an X post by user Sneaker Nyame, who suggested the property, identified as Kharis Court, belongs to the pastor. Located at Bomso, close to the university campus, the hostel’s proximity to student life has heightened public interest.

“I’ve heard that the newly constructed hostel, Kharis Court, at Bomso near KNUST is owned by Pastor Elvis Agyeman, the founder of Alpha Hour. If true, it’s a great project,” the post read, fuelling further speculation.

KNUST hostel ownership debate

So far, Pastor Elvis Agyeman has neither addressed nor commented on the circulating claims. Nonetheless, social media engagement has been lively, with opinions ranging from admiration to cautious scepticism. Supporters praised what they consider a potential investment in student welfare, while others questioned the accuracy of the assertion and called for clarity.

Beyond the ownership discussion, the hostel itself has drawn attention for its appearance and scale. Rising seven floors, the structure stands out among nearby buildings, projecting a modern and high-end finish that has sparked debate about accommodation pricing relative to competing facilities in the area.

Observers continue to assess how the property might influence housing options for students seeking comfort and convenience near campus.

As speculation continues, the conversation reflects broader public fascination with personalities whose influence extends beyond their core fields.

Whether confirmed or otherwise, the narrative surrounding Kharis Court highlights how infrastructure, reputation, and digital commentary can intersect, turning a single development into a widely discussed subject across online communities.

