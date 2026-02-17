Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni has taken immediate action after becoming embroiled in an altercation with Vinícius Júnior during the Lisbon club’s Champions League play-off first leg.

On Tuesday (17 February), Álvaro Arbeloa’s Real Madrid took on José Mourinho’s Benfica in a repeat of gameweek eight of the league phase, which saw the Portuguese club’s goalkeeper, Anatoliy Trubin, head home a last-gasp header to confirm his team’s play-off spot.

Gianluca Prestianni reacts quickly after incident with Vini Jr

The goal also saw Real drop out of the automatic qualification spots for the knockout round, which set up the two-legged tie against tonight’s opponents.

And after a relatively low-key first half on Tuesday evening, Vinícius’ stunning right-footed strike handed the La Liga outfit the advantage before chaos ensued.

Shortly after the opening goal, referee François Letexier gestured that the racist abuse protocol had been activated following a complaint from Vinícius.

After being booked for excessive celebrations, the Brazil winger was involved in an altercation with Benfica’s Prestianni before he ran over to the referee.

The Real Madrid man then walked off the pitch and was quickly followed by his team-mates before play continued around 10 minutes later.

Vini also spoke with Benfica boss Mourinho while staff from both dugouts got involved.

The nature of what was said remains unclear at this time.

A member of the Real Madrid coaching staff was sent off later in the game before Mourinho was given his marching orders for a second yellow card.

Meanwhile, fans began commenting with Vinícius-related photographs and GIFs on Prestianni’s Instagram posts before whoever manages the page quickly disabled the comments.

Towards the end of the game Vini was hit with an object thrown from the Benfica section of Estadio da Luz.

Commentating for Prime, former England striker Alan Shearer said: "It has been an ugly second half. What we should be talking about is a special goal. I suspect the headlines will be very, very different."

He added: "A very difficult match for the referee to manage. I think he has handled the game as well as he could do in very difficult circumstances."

The return leg will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday 25 February. Before then Real will travel to Osasuna this Saturday (February 21).

