Ghanaian TikToker Gloria Opoku, popularly known as Vim Gloria, and her twin sister Glorita reportedly died in a tragic accident on the Asamankese to Adeiso road on February 14, 2026

Fellow content creators, including Sarah Amoah, confirmed the heartbreaking news on February 15, sharing photos and videos from the crash scene, which showed their car completely wrecked

The twins’ tragic passing sparked an outpouring of grief on social media, with many netizens expressing disbelief that the sisters were born together and died on the same day

A Ghanaian TikToker, Gloria Opoku, popularly known as Vim Gloria, and her twin sister Glorita, have reportedly died after being involved in a car accident, sparking widespread grief on social media.

According to reports, the duo passed away in a car accident on the Asamankese to Adeiso road that killed four people on Saturday, February 14, 2026.

Numerous fellow content creators shared the news of the twins’ death on February 15, with many lamenting the tragic loss of two siblings in one crash.

TikToker Sarah Amoah, a former colleague of the twins at Jacobu Senior High Technical School (JASTECH), shared a photo of them and somberly announced that they had passed.

“Rest in peace, my twin school mothers,” she wrote.

In a follow-up post, Sarah lamented their deaths, describing it as one of the most painful moments of her life.

Amoah later shared a video showing the aftermath of the crash, which left their car completely wrecked. It is currently unclear what led to the accident, with reports indicating two other people were possibly killed, including another female passenger and their driver.

Below is the TikTok video announcing the death of Vim Gloria and her sister.

Another TikToker, Afia Pokuaa, stirred sadness as she shared a post compiling photos of some of the twins' best moments together on TikTok.

Gloria, who was active on the platform, frequently posted about herself, but occasionally shared images or videos with her sister as they professed their undying love for one another.

Below is a TikTok video of Gloria and Glorita together.

Reactions to TikToker Vim Gloria’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the death of TikToker Vim Gloria and her twin sister.

arhinsamuel420 said:

"Oh, Gloria and Glorita ooo. Sis, hmm 😭😭😭."

MISS🌸GIFTY💕🙈❤️🌸 wrote:

"Born the same day and died the same day 😢😭😭😭."

Citizen Wilson commented:

"Rest in peace to our lovely twins. 🥹❤️💔 We will not forget about you."

💫Adwoa🌸🤱 said:

"Imagine the mood their mother is in now, aww😭😭😭😭."

Nana Efya 🍫🥰💚 wrote:

"They came to this world the same day and left the same day. Very cold world 😭💔🥹😭😭."

AFIA BRONI commented:

"I am so sorry for their mum. I also lost my twins on 29th February the same day, two boys. May their souls rest in peace."

Popular TikToker Hajia Pounds passes away

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that popular TikToker, Hajia Pounds, reportedly passed away in heartbreaking circumstances.

According to reports, the social media personality passed away on Thursday, February 12, 2026, after a short bout with illness.

