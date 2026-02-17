Choice Kinoti has shown her new Russian boyfriend hours after addressing her involvement with streamer Yaytseslav

Kenyan content creator Choice Kinoti has unveiled her actual boyfriend, revealing he is also a Russian man, just hours after she addressed her involvement with viral Russian streamer Yaytseslav.

Source: Instagram

In a post shared on her Instagram Stories, Choice was seen laughing and holding onto the shoulder of a man she captioned as

"My real Russian boyfriend," accompanied by a love emoji.

The man, dressed in an unbuttoned maroon shirt over a white t-shirt, was heard speaking in Russian while Choice, dressed in a black top and white cap, laughed alongside him.

The video came shortly after Choice spoke publicly about her involvement with Truhov, whose private videos of African women have sparked outrage across Kenya, Ghana, and beyond.

Choice had clarified that she and Truhov were in a romantic relationship and that she had believed his promises of travel and a future together. She later realised, however, that he had been secretly filming their private moments for his online audience.

She also defended her actions in the viral footage that showed her washing Truhov's clothes, explaining it was a reciprocal gesture since he cooked for her, adding that acts of service were her love language

Amid the controversy, Choice also addressed public concerns about her health, dismissing questions about her HIV status. She emphasized that she and Yaytseslay always practised safety, describing herself as a "smart girl" who had received proper education from her father on such matters.

The unveiling that Choice is now publicly dating another Russian man has drawn fresh reactions online, with many social media users expressing surprise and amusement at the development.

Source: YEN.com.gh