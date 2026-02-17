Kylian Mbappe didn’t hold anything back after Real Madrid‘s 1-0 win over Benfica in the first leg of the 2026 UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoffs, requesting the governing body to ban Gianluca Prestianni for alleged racism against Vinicius Jr.

“Prestianni should never play in the Champions League again. We have to set an example for all the children who look up to us; there are things we can’t accept,” Mbappe said.

“I have nothing against Benfica, the club, or it’s coach, who for me is one of the best, and the club is the best in Portugal and one of the best in history. But this kid Prestianni does not deserve to play in the Champions League anymore.”

Shortly after scoring the opener at Estadio da Luz, Vinicius called for the racism protocol to be activated after allegedly being racially abused by Prestianni. The game was stopped for a few minutes before play resumed.

“Did Prestianni apologize? Did you see his face? An apology? We’re not stupid. I’m not saying I’m perfect, but I don’t let that kind of thing slide. This player is young, how can you say these things on a soccer field? Now we have to see what happens,” Mbappe continued.

“After Vini’s goal and the celebration, Benfica’s number 25, I won’t say his name because he doesn’t deserve to have me say his name out loud, started using some unacceptable words. He called Vini a m*nkey five times. Five times!

“I asked Vini what he wanted to do. Whatever he wants to do, we’ll do it as a team. We’ll never leave Vini alone. We’ve supported our player. If something like that happens to you, how would you feel?,” added Mbappe.

The Frenchman, who was visibly angy against Prestianni and the Benfica players as chaos ensued on the field, is still upset with the situation and made it clear that Prestianni should be punished for his alleged actions.

“You have the best cameras. Analyze his face. He covered his face so we can’t read his lips. His face does not lie. This guy is not my fellow professional. Not this type of human.”

Source: YEN.com.gh