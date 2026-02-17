Sompa FM presenter, Oheneni Adazoa, has addressed the Russian man, Yaytseslav's escapades with Ghanaian women

The renowned media personality has blasted all the ladies while asking the husbands of the married victims to divorce them

Oheneni Adazoa’s remarks about the case have sparked massive reactions on social media as users shared varied opinions

The host of Sompa FM's relationship show, Oheneni Adazoa, blasts victims of the Russian man, Yaytseslav's videos.

Yaytseslav’s videos with Ghanaian women spark outrage

On Thursday, February 12, 2026, a Russian man, Yaytseslav, whose real name is Vladislov Lyulkov, made headlines after he shared short clips from his escapades with Ghanaian women for reasons best known to him.

According to a report by Gossip 24 TV's Clement Nana Asamoah, the man in question often moved around the Accra Mall area, got acquainted with shoppers and other passersby, and recorded their conversations to share online.

In many instances, Yaytseslav convinced the ladies to exchange their phone numbers with him and even got them to visit his residence later, all of which he recorded to share online.

He reportedly shared a summary of each encounter on his Telegram, while other private videos were shared in a private channel at a fee. The prevailing belief is that the videos were shared without the women's consent.

Oheneni Adazoa addresses Russian man Yaytseslav's videos

Speaking on her relationship show on Sompa FM, Oheneni Adazoa disclosed how surprised she was after watching the trending clips of the Russian man.

According to her, she was very happy about the scandal because she had been advising women on infidelity, but they always turned a deaf ear to her advice. She further asked the husbands of the married victims to divorce them to serve as a deterrent to other ladies.

“Anytime I advise or blast women, they tag me as a bad person. How can you follow a stranger home? What if he was going to end your life? I will advise all the husbands of the married victims to break ties with them because this is very embarrassing,” she said.

According to Oheneni Adazoa, she believes greed and social pressure may have forced these ladies to make what she described as "such a careless decision".

Watch the TikTok video of Oheneni Adazoa below:

Reactions to Oheneni Adazoa's views on Yaytseslav

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following the Sompa FM presenter's remarks about the case.

Nanaba BackBone wrote:

“The truth is, I am afraid for Ghanaian men. One lady can just infect them with diseases.”

Stephanie wrote:

“Thank you, my lady, for speaking my mind. I just don't understand why they decided to follow a stranger to his home.”

Kroboni Vbaa wrote:

“Woman of wisdom. It is really serious and sad. May God have mercy upon us.”

Humble African wrote:

“ The Russian guy has really opened our eyes.”

Williams wrote:

“I agree with you, their husbands need to divorce them. How on earth will you disrespect your partner in such a manner?”

Watch the Facebook video of Prophet Kofi Oduro reacting to the Russian man's videos below:

Oheneni Adazoa reacts to the controversial videos of the Russian man, Yaytseslav with Ghanaian women.

Prophet Oduro reacts to Russian man's videos

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Prophet Kofi Oduro's reaction to the Russian man, Yaytseslav's videos with Ghanaian women.

The man of God expressed amazement over how the victims were able to sell their dignity for just $20. According to him, only “Adwaman”, translated into English as immorality, could have lured these ladies into such a situation.

Prophet Kofi Oduro further asked critics not to be quick to condemn these ladies because Christian women are doing worse.

