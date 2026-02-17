2024 Ghana’s Most Beautiful winner Nihad Titiaka Ibrahim, popularly known as Titiaka, was among about 1,500 students inducted into the Ghana School of Law.

The beauty queen is following the path of former GMB star Esi from the Eastern Region, who previously became a lawyer.

2024 GMB winner Titiaka Inducted into Ghana School of Law After Admission

2024 GMB winner goes to law school

Queen Titiaka was officially inducted during a special ceremony held on February 16, 2026.

The first hijab-wearing queen in the history of Ghana's Most Beautiful looked simple yet elegant in a white long-sleeve shirt and black pantsuit for the event. She completed her look with a black turban, confidently showing her natural face without heavy makeup.

Titiaka first captured hearts with her intelligence, cultural pride and eloquence during the pageant on TV3, where she quickly became a favourite among judges and viewers.

Reactions as Queen Titiaka heads to law school

Titiaka has always represented more than beauty. She symbolised ambition wrapped in authenticity. Now, as she steps into the halls of the prestigious law school, she adds another powerful chapter to her inspiring journey.

Some social media users have already taken to Instagram to celebrate and congratulate the young queen on her latest academic milestone.

