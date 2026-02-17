Choice Kinoti went viral after Russian streamer Yaytseslav shared videos from their private encounters online

Amid public scrutiny, Kinoti addressed concerns about her romantic relationship with the Russian man

In a video interview, the up-and-coming content creator opened up about her HIV status after their encounters

Choice Kinoti, one of the women featured in controversial videos by Russian man Yaytseslav, has spoken out about their relationship.

Yaytseslav, whose real name is Vladislav Lyulkov, has been trending after it emerged that he had filmed and published escapades with different women from Ghana and Kenya

Choice Kinoti washes Russian man Yaytseslav's boxers

In one of Yaytseslav's videos from his time in Kenya, Choice Kinoti was seen performing domestic tasks for him.

The controversial footage showed her washing Yaytseslav's white boxer shorts and cleaning dishes at the Airbnb rental where he was staying.

The clip sparked massive reactions online, with many expressing their concern. However, Kinoti has noted that she does not regret her actions.

Choice Kinoti explains her relationship with Yaytseslav

In an interview, the up-and-coming content creator stated that she was in a romantic relationship with Yaytseslav and that she was aware he filmed their time together and did not see any red flags, as she knew him to be a streamer.

Kinoti said the Russian had promised to take her to a visa-free country for her birthday, describing their affair as a genuine relationship rather than a casual encounter.

She defended herself against widespread online criticism, particularly over footage showing her washing Yaytseslav's clothes. She explained the act was reciprocal, saying he had cooked for her and she wanted to return the gesture.

"He would ask me from morning to evening, 'where would you like me to take you? Do you want us to go to Russia for your birthday?'" she said. "I didn't see a future, but I was going with the flow because he is capable."

She explained that she later grew suspicious of Truhov's intentions and confronted him about filming their private moments, adding that more private encounters had been recorded, and she was concerned the footage could be leaked.

Does Choice know HIV status after Yaytseslav?

On questions about her HIV status, Kinoti stated that she and Yaytseslav only made love with protection.

According to her, her father, a lecturer, had counselled her before she enrolled at university.

"Guys, as my family and friends know, I’m not a girl who is stupid enough to meet strangers and make love with them without protection. That’s not in my character. My family knows I’m a smart girl. The spotlight found me in the wrong ways. I’m also human. I did not make love unprotected, and I’ve never. My dad is a lecturer, and he counselled me before I went to campus. I dropped out of Karatina, and I went to JKUAT," she said.

Karatina refers to Karatina University in the town of Karatina in Central Kenya, while JKUAT is the abbreviation of Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology located at Juja, 36 kilometres North East of Nairobi.

Ghana government wants Yaytseslav extradited for prosecution

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Government of Ghana was seeking the extradition of Yaytseslav for the alleged filming of Ghanaian women without their consent.

Communications Minister Sam George shared plans to bring Yaytseslav to book for his actions, which he described as serious crimes against Ghana's laws.

In an interview, he assured that the government would protect citizens' rights and pursue legal action against Yaytseslav.

