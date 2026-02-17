Daniel Nii Laryea set social media buzzing after sharing stylish photos showcasing his luxury fashion sense off the pitch

The respected official recently handled the high-profile 2025 AFCON semi-final between Morocco and Nigeria

Laryea also impressed during the heated Ghana Premier League showdown at Baba Yara Stadium, earning glowing praise from a Ghanaian commentator

Ghanaian FIFA referee Daniel Nii Laryea has turned heads on social media, showing that his flair off the pitch is just as impressive as his officiating skills.

The famous official, widely regarded as the country's finest referee, treated fans to a glimpse of his stylish personal life.

Daniel Laryea excites fans with beautiful pictures online. Image credit: daniel.n.laryea

Daniel Laryea recently commanded attention at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final clash between Morocco and Nigeria on January 14 in Rabat, as noted by Wikipedia.

On February 11, 2026, the top referee took to Instagram to share two striking and colourful photos, captioning them simply: “Stay blessed.”

See one of Daniel Laryea's nice photos below.

Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Laryea shows off his photo on Instagram. Image credit: daniel.n.laryea

In the images, he exuded effortless style, wearing a light indigo shirt paired with ash-colored trousers and crisp white sneakers.

Completing the look, he sported dark sunglasses, which he held casually in his hands, while also showcasing a sleek wristwatch, a nod to his taste for luxury and elegance.

Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea is looking smart. Image credit: daniel.n.laryea

Fans react to Daniel Laryea's post

Meanwhile, fans quickly reacted to the post, flooding the comment section with admiration and praise.

Many highlighted how Laryea, known for his composure and authority on the football field, also carries the same confidence and charisma off it.

Check out some of the comments YEN.com.gh cited on Facebook and Instagram.

Kwame Mensah:

“Looking sharp as always, Daniel! That outfit is top-class. Respect both on and off the pitch!”

Ama Serwaa:

“Wow! Who knew referees could have this kind of style? Loving the vibe #StyleGoals”

Kojo Owusu:

“The king of the whistle and fashion! That wristwatch is everything.''

Nana Adomako:

“Stay blessed indeed! You’re showing us that confidence goes beyond the football field.''

Esi Boateng:

“Daniel Nii Laryea looking like a true gentleman! Love how you mix class with casual elegance.''

Daniel Laryea officiates Kotoko-Hearts clash

Away from his social media activities, Daniel Laryea was in charge of the Ghana Premier League clash between Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday, February 15.

Staged at the iconic Baba Yara Sports Stadium, the match was one of the season’s most eagerly anticipated clashes in Ghanaian football, and Laryea delivered a solid and composed performance throughout.

Speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh, sports commentator Bright Awuah praised the fast-rising official for his commanding display during the high-profile encounter.

“Daniel Nii Laryea showed real maturity and authority in that game. From the first whistle to the last, he was in complete control. He managed the players well, communicated clearly, and made bold decisions without hesitation. I hear people mention the red card to Amankwa, but that was a clever decision in my opinion.

''In matches like this, emotions run high, and tensions can easily boil over, but he kept everything under control with calmness and professionalism. That is the mark of a top referee.

''His positioning was excellent, his fitness levels were evident, and most importantly, he applied the laws of the game consistently. Performances like this are why he continues to earn appointments at the highest level of African football.”

In the end, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani's side claimed a 1-0 victory to move third in the Ghana Premier League standings with 39 points in 22 games, according to Flashscore.

Laryea breaks silence after AFCON semi-final

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea spoke publicly for the first time after officiating Nigeria’s 2025 AFCON semi-final against Morocco in Rabat.

The 38-year-old came under intense spotlight as Morocco progressed to the final via a dramatic penalty shootout at the Prince Abdellah Moulay Stadium.

