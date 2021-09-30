Maame Serwaa again: Actress dazzles in another video; fans can't keep calm

Actress Maame Serwaa has wowed her teeming fans with yet another video of herself

The actress was seen flaunting her looks while standing in a room

Maame Serwaa is noted for the many roles she has played in Kumawood-produced movies

Multiple award-winning young Ghanaian actress, Clara Amoateng Benson, famed as Maame Serwaa, has flaunted her matchless beauty in another video.

In the video of the actress sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Maame Serwaa was seen admiring her hair and sort of dancing.

The actress was wearing a silky shirt and complemented it with expensive-looking long hair.

Maame Serwaa appeared to be in a good mood as she stood in a room flaunting her hair while turning around to show the full length.

She gave her fans a 360-degree look and drew closer to the camera while beaming with smiles.

The pretty actress, before moving back to her original position, gave a wink to her fans to show she was good.

Some social media users took to the comment section to react to the video.

samist_bodycare_cosmetics wrote: "Hmmm I wish you were the young beautiful lady I knew. It your life"

unstoppable_sellyakua simply commented: "Wow"

nhana_adwoa_38 had this to say: "Waa see as young as you are see how far you’ve become can’t you reduce a little .. you still young"

There were many other comments which proved that fans of the actress were stunned by her current stature.

The young Ghanaian actress turned 21 years on August 19, 2021, and took to social media to celebrate the milestone.

In a birthday post on her official Instagram page, the actress shared a photo of herself sitting in front of a building wearing an all-black outfit.

In the photo, Maame Serwaa was seen wearing what looked like a black long-sleeved shirt over a pair of shorts and complemented the outfit with knee-length boots.

Meanwhile, a close friend of outspoken vlogger and social commentator, Twene Jonas, has raised alarm over the sudden disappearance of the now-popular Ghanaian.

In a self-recorded video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the American friend of Jonas said he had not heard from Jonas for a while.

According to him, he had called the social media sensation on phone but all the calls went unanswered.

