Choice Kinoti, the woman who went viral for washing clothes for the infamous Russian man, Yaytseslav, has broken her silence

In a video interview, she claimed they were in a romantic relationship and that she did not know he would leak their videos online.

Lady washes Russian man Yaytseslav's boxers

Choice Kinoti was spotted in one of Yaytseslav's videos performing domestic tasks for him.

In the controversial footage, she was seen washing Yaytseslav's white boxer shorts and cleaning dishes at an Airbnb rental.

The slim, tall, and dark-skinned woman is among dozens of women Yaytseslav filmed during his time in Kenya.

The clip sparked massive reactions online, with many expressing their concern. However, Kinoti has noted that she does not regret her actions.

Lady who washed Yaytseslav's boxers speak

According to her, she noticed he was using smart glasses to record their interactions, but believed the content was for normal streaming purposes.

"I knew he was a streamer. I knew he was just doing content... I'm also a content creator. So I kind of accepted up to that point, but in bed I hope not. I'm not sure. He was always wearing glasses, and I asked, and that is the reason why I did not agree," she said.

Kinoti claimed that they were dating and that Yaytseslav had travelled to Kenya specifically to see her. She said they stayed together for over 50 to 60 days, moving between multiple apartments in Diani, Nyali, Mombasa, and Nairobi.

"We were dating for a while until he came to Kenya to meet me... He told me he does streaming for his living. He does content creation, and he travels around the world, so that is exactly what I thought it was. Just normal real-life activities: having breakfast, washing dishes, cooking together," she explained.

Choice claimed they filmed daily activities together, but she became uncomfortable when the Russian wanted to record everything, including bedtime moments.

"That's the reason why we became uncomfortable with each other because anything we did, he always wanted to record. With his glasses, phone," she said.

The woman expressed concern that there might be more videos that could be leaked, including potentially private footage.

"Maybe a video is out there, but I hope he did not record me in bed. But in case you see it, it's because we were dating, just like any other girl," she stated.

She added: "There are so many videos, and I'm sure he'll leak them all."

How did Choice Kinoti meet Russian Yaytseslav?

Choice claimed they met at the airport while she was travelling to Mombasa in August 2025, and Yaytseslav approached her during a layover and offered to cancel her flight so they could travel together.

"I was at the airport, and I had a lot of time to waste, and he asked where I was going and my name, and he said he was willing to cancel my flight so we could travel together. That's how we met," she said.

Addressing the viral footage showing her washing his clothes, she defended her actions as part of her relationship dynamic and love language.

"Many of you are attacking...you can do this for a man.' Listen, guys, he used to cook for me, and as a lady, I have to clean up... I am a 50/50 type of woman. Also, my love language is acts of service," she explained.

She clarified that his apartment had a service lady and a washing machine, but she chose to wash some items herself.

Kinoti stated she decided to speak out because the matter had become a global issue affecting her reputation.

"This needs the attention of the whole country because, just as the Mzungu guy said, as Kenyans, we need to defend ourselves. We need to speak about this because, as you've said, it's a global issue, and it has affected me," she said.

Ghana government wants Yaytseslav extradited for prosecution

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Government of Ghana was seeking the extradition of Yaytseslav for the alleged filming of Ghanaian women without their consent.

Communications Minister Sam George shared plans to bring Yaytseslav to book for his actions, which he described as serious crimes against Ghana's laws.

In an interview, he assured that the government would protect citizens' rights and pursue legal action against Yaytseslav

