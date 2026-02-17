Folarin Balogun stunned PSG with two early goals, firing Monaco into a 2-0 lead inside just 18 minutes

Vitinha missed a crucial penalty for PSG, but goals from Désiré Doué and Achraf Hakimi restored parity before halftime

Mohammed Salisu missed the pulsating clash through injury and has reportedly been ruled out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) endured a dramatic first half in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 play-off clash against AS Monaco at the Stade Louis II on Tuesday night, with both sides heading into the break level at 2-2 after an electrifying 45 minutes.

The home side made a flying start as USA international Folarin Balogun struck twice inside the opening 18 minutes to stun the visitors.

Vitinha failed to convert a crucial penalty against AS Monaco. Image credit: Simone Arveda - UEFA

Source: Getty Images

According to Flashscore, the former Arsenal forward found the net in the 1st minute before doubling Monaco’s advantage in the 18th, putting PSG under immediate pressure.

Vitinha misses crucial penalty against Monaco

PSG were handed a lifeline in the 22nd minute when they were awarded a penalty. However, the opportunity went begging as the Portugal international stepped up and saw his effort brilliantly saved by Monaco goalkeeper Philipp Köhn, who guessed correctly to preserve his side’s two-goal cushion.

Watch Vitinha's missed penalty below.

Despite the setback, Luis Enrique’s men responded positively and began to assert control through sustained possession and attacking pressure.

Their persistence paid off in the 29th minute when Désiré Doué pulled one back to shift the momentum.

PSG continued to push forward and were rewarded again in the 41st minute, with Achraf Hakimi finishing calmly to restore parity before halftime.

The first half ended in pulsating fashion, with both teams showcasing attacking quality in what has already proven to be an entertaining European encounter.

Meanwhile, Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu was not involved in the fixture. The AS Monaco centre-back has been sidelined with a knee injury since January 20, 2026.

According to the Ghana Football Association, Salisu has also been ruled out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, dealing a significant blow to both club and country.

In the meantime, following the thrilling 2-2 scoreline at halftime, fans took to X to share their reactions, with many praising the intensity of the contest and the dramatic turnaround before the break.

@Amin wrote:

''Match completely pulsating. It promises to be more interesting in the second half.''

@Genro commented:

''Let’s be frank and realistic, we’re are doing well in our pressing. Mendes, Hakimi, and Vitinha was completely absent in the first 35 minutes.''

@Yours40 also said:

''The goal from doué gave a massive kick up to the others. On the other hand, the team is way too nervous and tense.''

More to follow....

