Popular fetish priest, Nana Kwaku Bonsam, has claimed that many top Ghanaian musicians visit his shrine for power to produce hit songs.

He said most of the celebrated musicians have their songs written for them by his dwarves when they visit his shine.

Kwaku Bonsam was reportedly speaking in an interview with OKAY FM, with Prophet Kumchacha as guests, according to a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on Ghanacelebrities.com.

Kwaku Bonsam. Photo credit: modernghana.com

After bragging that his dwarves are in charge of almost all Ghanaian hit songs, Kwaku Bonsam nearly mentioned the names of all his musician customers.

However, he was stopped suddenly by Kumchacha, who explained to him that it would be unprofessional on his part to mention the names of his clients in that manner.

Bonsam spoke again and accused the musicians of giving praise to God after he helped them with juju to break into the mainstream.

He explained that the above practice is the reason why many musicians fall off along the way after making their name, and for such, nothing can bring them back to fame again.

