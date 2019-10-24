Beautiful Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, was formerly married to her sweetheart, Peter Agyeman, who was a businessman.

Not many people knew this as the marriage that was held in 2005 lasted for just a short while.

Nevertheless, photos from their wedding ceremony show that the couple was in love at the time of their marriage.

A collage of Jackie Appiah and her ex-husband. Photo credit: @jackieappiah @ghgossip_hq/Instagram

Source: Original

YEN.com.gh brings you photos of Jackie and her former husband:

1. Mr. and Mrs. Agyeman at their wedding ceremony:

2. On the dancefloor, Jackie seems to be shy of her husband:

3. The couple at the wedding reception:

4. Jackie managed to dance at the reception despite her shyness:

5. The couple attend an event together:

6. The couple poses with actress Martha Ankomah:

Jackie Appiah

Jackie and Peter gave birth to their son and only child together, Peter Damien Agyeman, who is soon turning 16 and looks so tall.

It was rumoured that their traditional marriage came off after the birth of their son.

Jackie herself is most loved by Ghanaians as she is described as one of Ghana’s respected and decent actresses.

She is the most-followed Ghanaian female celeb on social media and has done well to stay out of controversies.

The actress was in the news recently for causing massive traffic at an African mall when a large group of people came out to catch a glimpse of her.

