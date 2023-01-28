20 popular Indian actresses in Hollywood that have stood out in 2023

There has been widespread growth of Indian actresses in English-language and Hollywood movies. These talented women have won the hearts of many thanks to their acting prowess and beauty. In addition, many of this generation's best Indian actresses in Hollywood share the unique ability to disappear in a role to the point where you almost forget you're watching a film or TV show.

Photo: Actress Tiya Sircar @Michael Tullberg, Sonali Shah @John Phillips, Janina Gavankar @ Jeff Kravitz on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The most popular Indian actresses in Hollywood are characterized by their ability to show raw emotion in the show, their acting methods, and the roles they choose to play. Their effortless charm has seen them land role after role, thus winning the hearts of many across the world.

Indian actresses in Hollywood

After the highly acclaimed and globally recognized film industry, Hollywood, everyone agrees that Bollywood is the next big thing. India has produced some of the best actresses who have made their way to Hollywood. Here is a list of the top 20 most popular Indian actresses in Hollywood.

1. Sonal Shah

Actress Sonal Shah attends the 10th Annual Los Angeles Greek Film Festival opening night gala at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Boardman

Source: Getty Images

Shah is among the most talented Indian actresses in the United States. Even though she was born and raised in the United States, her parents relocated from Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Sonal is a renowned actress and voice artist with numerous film and TV show roles. She has starred in the following:

World of the Weird

Ratko: The Dictator’s Son

Incident on Marmont Avenue

The Powerpuff Girls (voice)

2. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra attends the "Women in Cinema" red carpet during the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Tim P. Whitby

Source: Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra is among the top 10 Indian actresses in Hollywood. She also doubles as a producer, model, author, and singer. In addition to being one of the best actresses, he is among the highest-paid. She has bagged numerous highly-acclaimed awards and nominations for her excellence and unmatched talent. She has starred in the following:

Quantico

The Hero: Love Story of a Spy

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love

Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi

3. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attends the "PS-1" film trailer launch in Mumbai, India. Photo: Prodip Guha

Source: Getty Images

Aishwarya is a renowned Indian actress with a long history of appearing in Hindi, Tamil and Hollywood movies and TV shows. She is also a beautiful model popular for winning the Miss World 1994 pageant. She has received many accolades for starring in some of the following films and shows:

Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya

The Mistress of Spices

23 March 1931: Shaheed

Bollywood: The Greatest Love Story Ever Told

Bride and Prejudice

4. Melanie Chandra

Melanie Chandra visits the IMDb Portrait Studio at Acura Festival Village on Location at Sundance 2023 in Park City, Utah. Photo: Corey Nickols

Source: Getty Images

Melanie is a well-established American actress and model. She is also the co-founder of Hospital for Hope, a non-profitable organization offering medical services to Indians in rural areas. Even though she was born in Illinois, USA, her parents are Malayali Indians.

She has modelled for national and international campaigns such as Herbal Essences, Glamour Magazine, and Bare Escentuals, among others. She has appeared in the following films:

Rules of Engagement

The Nine Lives of Chloe King

Law and Order: Special Victims Unit

Distancing Socially

Hot Mess Holiday

5. Ananya Pandey

Ananya Pandey attends the 22 IIFA Awards announcement in Mumbai, India. Photo: Prodip Guha

Source: Getty Images

Ananya is among the most famous and super-talented Indian actresses in Hollywood under 30. The actress hails from a family of actresses, as she is the daughter of Indian actor Chunky Panday. She made her acting debut in the teen movie Student of the Year 2. Since then, she has landed several other roles as follows:

Pati Patni Aur Woh

Khaali Peeli

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

6. Nishi Munshi

Nishi Munshi attends The Women In Motion Program at The Claim Jumper in Park City, Utah. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Nishi Munshi is a highly-acclaimed personality in the entertainment industry. For nearly two decades, she has won the , musician, singer, dancer, and choreographer. While growing up, she trained in Tae Kwon Do and Mixed Martial Arts.

This helped her land her debut role in the Indian movie; My Name is Khan. Over the years, she has starred in the following movies and TV shows:

The Bounce Back

Relationship Status

Pandas in New York

Hollywood Fringe

Mayor of Kingstown

7. Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi attends the 73rd National Book Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Padma Lakshmi is one of the most talented United States Indian actresses in Hollywood. The Indian-born American personality is also a renowned model, author, activist, television host, and philanthropist. She has received numerous accolades in different spheres, such as TV hosting, acting, and writing. She has starred in the following films and shows:

Caraibi – Pirates: Blood Brothers

The Mistress of Spices

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

8. Deepika Padukone

Jury Member Deepika Padukone attends the screening of "Armageddon Time" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Source: Getty Images

Deepika Padukone is among the well-established Indian actresses in Hollywood TV series. Her resilience and hard work have made her one of the highest-paid actresses in India. In addition, it has helped her bag a couple of awards and nominations. Some of Deepika’s film and TV series appearances are as follows:

Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey

Cocktail

Happy New Year

XXX: Return of Xander Cage

Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva

9. Sakina Jaffrey

American actress Sakina Jaffrey attends Brightlight Pictures' VIFF Red Carpet Party at CinCin in Vancouver, Canada. Photo: Andrew Chin

Source: Getty Images

Sakina is among the American entertainment industry's most familiar faces and names. She is a talented actress from a family of talented Indian-born actors. Her mother, Madhur Jaffrey, is an actress and food and travel author, while her father, Saeed Jaffrey, is an Indian actor. Since her acting debut in 1988, she has appeared in the following films and series:

The Indian in the Cupboard

The Truth About Charlie

Before the Devil Knows You're Dead

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Homeland

10. Tiya Sircar

Actress Tiya Sircar visits Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Tiya is among the most talented half-Indian actresses in Hollywood. Even though she was born in Texas, USA, both her parents are Bengali Hindu college professors from Kolkata, West Bengal, India. The actress is famous for starring as Vicky in The Good Place from 2016 to 2020. She has also played roles in:

Heavenly Beauty

The Rock Paper Scissors Show

The Lost Medallion: The Adventures of Billy Stone

Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles

Star Wars Forces of Destiny (Voice)

11. Summer Bishil

Actress Summer Bishil poses for a portrait during the NBCUniversal Press Day at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena in Pasadena, California. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

Summer Yasmine Bishil is a renowned Indian actress in Hollywood. Her mother is Mexican, while her father is of Indian ancestry. Summer rose to fame after appearing as Jasira in Towelhead in 2007. Her other film and TV show appearances include:

The Last Airbender

Under the Silver Laker

Days of our Lives

Return to Halloweentown

Law and Order: Special Victims Unit

12. Katrina Kaif

Actress Katrina Kaif attends the launch of "KayByKatrina" in Mumbai, India. Photo: Prodip Guha

Source: Getty Images

Katrina is among the most popular British Indian actresses in Hollywood. Over the years, she has risen to global recognition for her excellent portrayal of different roles in Hindu-language films. In addition, she is one of the highest-paid actresses with many accolades in her name. Her film appearances include:

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?

Welcome to New York

Mere Brother Ki Dulhan

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

13. Janina Gavankar

Janina Gavankar attends PaleyWKND at the Paley Museum in New York City. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld

Source: Getty Images

Janina is a well-established American actress and musician. In addition to majoring in theatre at the University of Illinois Chicago, she is a well-trained vocalist, pianist, and orchestral percussionist. Her father is an engineer from Mumbai, while her mother is half-Dutch and half Indian. Janina is famous for her roles in:

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Quantum Quest: A Cassini Space Odyssey

The Vanishing of Sidney Hall

Nikki & Nora: The N&N Files

14. Tabu

Tabu attends the musical evening of Kuttey film 'Mahefil-e-khas' in Mumbai, India. Photo: Prodip Guha

Source: Getty Images

Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, commonly known as Tabu, is one of the most popular Indian actresses’ names in Hollywood. She is famous for appearing in many Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and English films. She is referred to as one of the most accomplished actresses in Hindi cinema. She has gained global acclaim for her appearances in the following:

Saajan Ki Baahon Mein

Darmiyaan: In Between

A Suitable Boy

15. Kosha Patel

Actress Kosha Patel attends the premiere of Netflix's "Girlboss" at ArcLight Cinemas in Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevork Djansezian

Source: Getty Images

Kosha is a talented Indian actress from Pueblo, Colorado, USA. She wears the hats of a writer, director, and producer. Over the years, she has starred in various movies and TV shows, such as:

Wizard School Dropout

Criminal Minds

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Rules of Engagement

16. Indira Varma

Indira Varma attends ABC Television's Winter Press Tour 2020 held at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena in Pasadena, California. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

Indira is one of the most talented half-Indian actresses in Hollywood. She is also a renowned narrator who made her movie debut and first major role in Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love. Her father is Indian, while her mother is Swiss.

She has starred in the following:

Sixth Happiness

Bride and Prejudice

Exodus: Gods and Kings

The Quatermass Experiment

17. Rhona Mitra

Actress Rhona Mitra attends the Impact Africa Fundraiser at Sunset Gower Studios in Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Rhona is not a new name in Hollywood. She is a famous British-Indian actress, singer and model. Her father is Bengali Indian, while her mother is Irish. She made her acting debut in 1995, and since then, she has appeared in the following:

Secret Agent Man

Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild

Prisoners of Paradise

Sweet Home Alabama

18. Meaghan Rath

Actress Meaghan Rath attends the 3rd annual "An Evening With Canada's Stars" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Meaghan is one of the most popular Canadian-Indian actors in Hollywood. Her father is of English and Australian-Jewish descent, while her mother is Indian-Goan. Rath has gained global acclaim for appearing in films and TV shows such as:

Lost and Delirious

Three Night Stand

My Daughter’s Secret

Secrets and Lies

19. Pooja Kumar

Pooja Kumar attends the "Hiding Divya" premiere at Big Cinemas Manhattan in New York City. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Source: Getty Images

Pooja is one of the best American actresses of Indian descent. She is famous for appearing in Hindi, Tamil, and English-language Indian movies. She doubles up as a model and producer but quit modelling to pursue acting. She has starred in the following:

Night of Henna

Anything for You

Meen Kuzhambum Mann Paanaiyum

Forbidden Love

20. Sheetal Sheth

Actress-Producer Sheetal Sheth attends the "15th Annual Women Who Care Awards Luncheon" at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. Photo: Adela Loconte

Source: Getty Images

Sheetal is a popular American actress, producer, author and activist. She was born in Trenton, New Jersey, USA, in 1976, after her parents relocated from Gujarat, India, in 1972. She has landed many roles in Hollywood films and series, including:

The Princess and the Marine

The Trouble with Romance

I Can't Think Straight

Family Guy (Several voices)

Over the past couple of decades, several Indian actresses in Hollywood have gained massive success in the scene. From Indira Varma to Norah Jones, Aishwarya Rai to Shabana Azmi and Melanie Chandra Nishi Munshi, many Indian actresses have been able to work in the industry.

