20 popular Indian actresses in Hollywood that have stood out in 2023
There has been widespread growth of Indian actresses in English-language and Hollywood movies. These talented women have won the hearts of many thanks to their acting prowess and beauty. In addition, many of this generation's best Indian actresses in Hollywood share the unique ability to disappear in a role to the point where you almost forget you're watching a film or TV show.
The most popular Indian actresses in Hollywood are characterized by their ability to show raw emotion in the show, their acting methods, and the roles they choose to play. Their effortless charm has seen them land role after role, thus winning the hearts of many across the world.
Indian actresses in Hollywood
After the highly acclaimed and globally recognized film industry, Hollywood, everyone agrees that Bollywood is the next big thing. India has produced some of the best actresses who have made their way to Hollywood. Here is a list of the top 20 most popular Indian actresses in Hollywood.
1. Sonal Shah
Shah is among the most talented Indian actresses in the United States. Even though she was born and raised in the United States, her parents relocated from Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Sonal is a renowned actress and voice artist with numerous film and TV show roles. She has starred in the following:
- World of the Weird
- Ratko: The Dictator’s Son
- Incident on Marmont Avenue
- The Powerpuff Girls (voice)
2. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra is among the top 10 Indian actresses in Hollywood. She also doubles as a producer, model, author, and singer. In addition to being one of the best actresses, he is among the highest-paid. She has bagged numerous highly-acclaimed awards and nominations for her excellence and unmatched talent. She has starred in the following:
- Quantico
- The Hero: Love Story of a Spy
- Mujhse Shaadi Karogi
- Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love
- Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi
3. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya is a renowned Indian actress with a long history of appearing in Hindi, Tamil and Hollywood movies and TV shows. She is also a beautiful model popular for winning the Miss World 1994 pageant. She has received many accolades for starring in some of the following films and shows:
- Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya
- The Mistress of Spices
- 23 March 1931: Shaheed
- Bollywood: The Greatest Love Story Ever Told
- Bride and Prejudice
4. Melanie Chandra
Melanie is a well-established American actress and model. She is also the co-founder of Hospital for Hope, a non-profitable organization offering medical services to Indians in rural areas. Even though she was born in Illinois, USA, her parents are Malayali Indians.
She has modelled for national and international campaigns such as Herbal Essences, Glamour Magazine, and Bare Escentuals, among others. She has appeared in the following films:
- Rules of Engagement
- The Nine Lives of Chloe King
- Law and Order: Special Victims Unit
- Distancing Socially
- Hot Mess Holiday
5. Ananya Pandey
Ananya is among the most famous and super-talented Indian actresses in Hollywood under 30. The actress hails from a family of actresses, as she is the daughter of Indian actor Chunky Panday. She made her acting debut in the teen movie Student of the Year 2. Since then, she has landed several other roles as follows:
- Pati Patni Aur Woh
- Khaali Peeli
- Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
6. Nishi Munshi
Nishi Munshi is a highly-acclaimed personality in the entertainment industry. For nearly two decades, she has won the hats of an actress, musician, singer, dancer, and choreographer. While growing up, she trained in Tae Kwon Do and Mixed Martial Arts.
This helped her land her debut role in the Indian movie; My Name is Khan. Over the years, she has starred in the following movies and TV shows:
- The Bounce Back
- Relationship Status
- Pandas in New York
- Hollywood Fringe
- Mayor of Kingstown
7. Padma Lakshmi
Padma Lakshmi is one of the most talented United States Indian actresses in Hollywood. The Indian-born American personality is also a renowned model, author, activist, television host, and philanthropist. She has received numerous accolades in different spheres, such as TV hosting, acting, and writing. She has starred in the following films and shows:
- Caraibi – Pirates: Blood Brothers
- The Mistress of Spices
- Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi
- Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness
8. Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone is among the well-established Indian actresses in Hollywood TV series. Her resilience and hard work have made her one of the highest-paid actresses in India. In addition, it has helped her bag a couple of awards and nominations. Some of Deepika’s film and TV series appearances are as follows:
- Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey
- Cocktail
- Happy New Year
- XXX: Return of Xander Cage
- Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva
9. Sakina Jaffrey
Sakina is among the American entertainment industry's most familiar faces and names. She is a talented actress from a family of talented Indian-born actors. Her mother, Madhur Jaffrey, is an actress and food and travel author, while her father, Saeed Jaffrey, is an Indian actor. Since her acting debut in 1988, she has appeared in the following films and series:
- The Indian in the Cupboard
- The Truth About Charlie
- Before the Devil Knows You're Dead
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Homeland
10. Tiya Sircar
Tiya is among the most talented half-Indian actresses in Hollywood. Even though she was born in Texas, USA, both her parents are Bengali Hindu college professors from Kolkata, West Bengal, India. The actress is famous for starring as Vicky in The Good Place from 2016 to 2020. She has also played roles in:
- Heavenly Beauty
- The Rock Paper Scissors Show
- The Lost Medallion: The Adventures of Billy Stone
- Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles
- Star Wars Forces of Destiny (Voice)
11. Summer Bishil
Summer Yasmine Bishil is a renowned Indian actress in Hollywood. Her mother is Mexican, while her father is of Indian ancestry. Summer rose to fame after appearing as Jasira in Towelhead in 2007. Her other film and TV show appearances include:
- The Last Airbender
- Under the Silver Laker
- Days of our Lives
- Return to Halloweentown
- Law and Order: Special Victims Unit
12. Katrina Kaif
Katrina is among the most popular British Indian actresses in Hollywood. Over the years, she has risen to global recognition for her excellent portrayal of different roles in Hindu-language films. In addition, she is one of the highest-paid actresses with many accolades in her name. Her film appearances include:
- Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?
- Welcome to New York
- Mere Brother Ki Dulhan
- Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani
13. Janina Gavankar
Janina is a well-established American actress and musician. In addition to majoring in theatre at the University of Illinois Chicago, she is a well-trained vocalist, pianist, and orchestral percussionist. Her father is an engineer from Mumbai, while her mother is half-Dutch and half Indian. Janina is famous for her roles in:
- Barbershop 2: Back in Business
- Quantum Quest: A Cassini Space Odyssey
- The Vanishing of Sidney Hall
- Nikki & Nora: The N&N Files
14. Tabu
Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, commonly known as Tabu, is one of the most popular Indian actresses’ names in Hollywood. She is famous for appearing in many Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and English films. She is referred to as one of the most accomplished actresses in Hindi cinema. She has gained global acclaim for her appearances in the following:
- Saajan Ki Baahon Mein
- Darmiyaan: In Between
- A Suitable Boy
15. Kosha Patel
Kosha is a talented Indian actress from Pueblo, Colorado, USA. She wears the hats of a writer, director, and producer. Over the years, she has starred in various movies and TV shows, such as:
- Wizard School Dropout
- Criminal Minds
- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
- Rules of Engagement
16. Indira Varma
Indira is one of the most talented half-Indian actresses in Hollywood. She is also a renowned narrator who made her movie debut and first major role in Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love. Her father is Indian, while her mother is Swiss.
She has starred in the following:
- Sixth Happiness
- Bride and Prejudice
- Exodus: Gods and Kings
- The Quatermass Experiment
17. Rhona Mitra
Rhona is not a new name in Hollywood. She is a famous British-Indian actress, singer and model. Her father is Bengali Indian, while her mother is Irish. She made her acting debut in 1995, and since then, she has appeared in the following:
- Secret Agent Man
- Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild
- Prisoners of Paradise
- Sweet Home Alabama
18. Meaghan Rath
Meaghan is one of the most popular Canadian-Indian actors in Hollywood. Her father is of English and Australian-Jewish descent, while her mother is Indian-Goan. Rath has gained global acclaim for appearing in films and TV shows such as:
- Lost and Delirious
- Three Night Stand
- My Daughter’s Secret
- Secrets and Lies
19. Pooja Kumar
Pooja is one of the best American actresses of Indian descent. She is famous for appearing in Hindi, Tamil, and English-language Indian movies. She doubles up as a model and producer but quit modelling to pursue acting. She has starred in the following:
- Night of Henna
- Anything for You
- Meen Kuzhambum Mann Paanaiyum
- Forbidden Love
20. Sheetal Sheth
Sheetal is a popular American actress, producer, author and activist. She was born in Trenton, New Jersey, USA, in 1976, after her parents relocated from Gujarat, India, in 1972. She has landed many roles in Hollywood films and series, including:
- The Princess and the Marine
- The Trouble with Romance
- I Can't Think Straight
- Family Guy (Several voices)
Over the past couple of decades, several Indian actresses in Hollywood have gained massive success in the scene. From Indira Varma to Norah Jones, Aishwarya Rai to Shabana Azmi and Melanie Chandra Nishi Munshi, many Indian actresses have been able to work in the industry.
Source: YEN.com.gh