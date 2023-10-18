Bert Kish's full biography: All you need to know about the Longmire editor

The entertainment industry has produced some of the best filmmakers the world has ever seen. One such entertainer was Canadian documentarian and filmmaker Bert Kish. His career saw him film the award-winning 1998 TV series Once a Thief. Unfortunately, his career was cut short by his sudden death. What happened? Learn more about Bert Kish.

Bert Kish was a successful Canadian film director and editor. He was famous for producing, directing and editing some low-budget films and TV series. Bert Kish's Longmire career was one of his most memorable, with fans crediting the show's success to his six-episode contribution.

Bert Kish's biography

Bert Kish was born on 15 September 1965 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada and died on 24 May 2017, aged 51. What was Bert Kish's cause of death? The famous film director and editor reportedly succumbed to cancer.

Bert Kish's parents are famous Canadian-Hungarian filmmaker Albert Kish and stepmother, engineer Katalin Futo.

Bert attended primary school locally before enrolling at Westmount High School. He proceeded to McGill University, graduating with a degree in English Literature.

Career

Bert Kish had a successful career as a filmmaker and editor before his untimely death. He began his career in 1993 as an editor in the TV series Tarzan. Bert went on to edit two episodes of the 1995 TV show Nancy Drew, ten episodes of Once a Thief (1997–1998) and six episodes of Longmire (2015–2017). He also directed Power Play in 2000, Holiday Switch in 2007 and Snow Bride in 2013.

Bert Kish's movies and TV shows

According to his IMDb profile, Bret Kish has three credits as a producer, eleven as a director and thirty-two credits as an editor. Here are some of his famous movies and TV shows:

As an editor:

Longmire (2015–2017)

(2015–2017) Death Valley (2015)

(2015) Shah Bob (2015)

(2015) 12 Monkeys (2015)

(2015) EMS (2014)

(2014) Hemlock Grove (2014)

(2014) The Devil's Playthings (2013)

(2013) Deadliest Sea (2009)

(2009) A Friend of the Family (2005)

(2005) 1-800-Missing (2003–2005)

As a director:

Stranded in Paradise (2014)

(2014) Snow Bride (2013)

(2013) Paul Quarrington: Life in Music (2010)

(2010) Holiday Switch (2007)

(2007) The Haunting of Sorority Row (2007)

(2007) Confessions of a Pilgrim (2006)

(2006) BookShorts Moving Stories (2006)

(2006) 1-800-Missing (2006)

(2006) Power Play (2000)

As a producer:

Death Valley (2015)

(2015) Shah Bob (2015)

(2015) Winter Song (2015)

What was Bert Kish's net worth?

The well-known Canadian filmmaker's alleged net worth was $2 million at his death. His primary sources of income include his career as a director, editor and .

Who was Berk Kish's wife?

The filmmaker was married to Vanessa Trachewsky. However, there is no official timeline of their relationship and marriage. Their union resulted in a child, a son known as Aris Kish, born in 2008.

FAQs

Who is Bert Kish? He was a Canadian editor, director, writer and producer famous for his filmmaking skills. When was Bert Kish born? He was born on 15 September 1965 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Who is Bert Kish's father? His father is the famous Canadian-Hungarian filmmaker Albert Kish, renowned for his directing and film production skills. What did Bert Kish die of? He succumbed to cancer on 24 May 2017. Bert Kish was a true warrior. How old was Bert Kish when he died? The Canadian filmmaker was 51 years old at the time of death on 24 May 2017. Who was Bert Kish's spouse? The star was married to Vanessa Trachewsky, with whom they had a son, Aris, born in 2008.

Bert Kish was a Canadian documentary filmmaker renowned for his editorial, directing, writing and production skills. His notable works include Longmire (2015-2017), Death Valley (2015), 12 Monkeys (2015) and Hemlock Grove (2014). Aside from his successful career, Bert was a father and husband.

