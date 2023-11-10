Ghana is considering removing visa restrictions for all African countries after similar developments

Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey said Ghana was on the drawing board on the matter

Rwanda, Gambia, Benin and Seychelles are the African countries that have waived such restrictions

Ghana is considering implementing visa waivers for all African countries after similar developments.

Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey said Ghana was on the drawing board concerning the waivers.

Ghana is looking to join the likes of Rwanda and Benin in removing visa restrictions for Africans. Source: Getty Images

Ayorkor Botchwey acknowledged that visa-free travel would positively impact intra-African trade.

While the specific timeline for introducing visa waivers in Ghana has not been determined, Botchwey’s announcement signals the government’s proactive approach to exploring and evaluating the feasibility of such a policy.

Ghana has long been recognised for its commitment to Pan-African ideals and its role in hosting the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat.

Rwanda, Gambia, Benin and Seychelles are the African countries that have waived such restrictions.

Visa waiver for South Africa

The governments of Ghana and South Africa signed a visa waiver agreement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the waiver agreement will take effect from November 1, 2023.

The agreement will allow Ghanaians to stay in South Africa for up to 90 days without a visa.

Visa applications online

The South African government has allowed Ghanaians to apply for its visas online.

South African High Commission said Ghanaians could visit the portal of the Department of Home Affairs of the Republic of South Africa

The High Commission said requirements such as passport details, a letter of invitation, proof of accommodation and a bank statement are still in force and will be verified upon arrival.

UK to increase immigration fees

The UK has increased immigration and nationality fees.

YEN.com.gh reported that there will be an up to 35% increase in the cost of UK visas for Ghanaians and other prospective immigrants.

Ghanaians applying for student visas outside the UK will pay £127 more after the increase to £490.

