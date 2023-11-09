The US government opened registration for the 2025 Diversity Visa (DV) Programme from Wednesday, October 4, 2023, to Tuesday, November 7, 2023

While the programme makes 50,000 visas (green cards) available annually in a lottery, millions worldwide apply for a chance to immigrate to the US

YEN.com.gh spoke to Ghanaian-US immigration attorney Akua Aboagye about why an entrant might be denied a visa despite winning the lottery

The 2025 Diversity Visa (DV) Programme began on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, to Tuesday, November 7, 2023

The DV Programme holds an annual lottery for 50,000 diversity visas (green cards) to allow people to pursue their American dream.

Ghanaian lawyer explains why an entrant might be denied visa to US despite winning DV 2025 lottery. Photo credit: american.immigration.lawyer.

However, multiple factors could cause an entrant to be denied a visa despite winning the lottery.

YEN.com.gh spoke to Ghanaian-US immigration lawyer Akua Aboagye about some of the reasons.

1. Eligibility criteria

An entrant must be from a qualifying country. The person must be born or be a native of an eligible country. Eighteen countries do not qualify for the DV 2025 programme. Ghana is an eligible country - so Ghanaians can partake. A person from an ineligible nation will be denied a visa.

2. Education and work requirements

The entrant must meet either the education requirement or work experience requirement. An entrant can fall back on the work requirement if they don't qualify under the educational requirement. The academic requirement states that you must have a high school education.

The rules have defined a high school education as completing a formal elementary and secondary education course. Usually, consular officials will interpret a fail in one of the elective or core courses as an unsuccessful completion of a high school education. Even if one has completed high school and has a couple of Fs, a consular officer could interpret it as an unsuccessful completion of a high school education.

3. Work experience requirement

If the entrant does not satisfy the education requirement, the person can use the work experience requirement. It means an applicant must have experience within the last five years or at least two years in a qualifying field. So, they must have two years of experience in a field or job that the US Department of Labour has qualified as having an SVP rating of 7.0 or higher. Visit the US Department of Labour website, which is Onet.online.org. Put in their occupation, scroll down, and go to job zone four/ five or have an SVP rating of 7.0 or higher.

The occupations that qualify are the occupations which require two years of training or experience; a lot of manual jobs do not qualify under the work requirement. So, understanding these preliminary rules will save a lot of people the headache. If you don't have the educational or work needs, don't apply even if you come from an eligible country because you'll be denied a visa.

4. Relationship or document fraud

An entrant may not be married when they apply for the visa lottery. When they win, an agent pairs them with a partner, so they pay an amount to fund their visa fees or ticket. It's a bad deal because when the primary entrant or lottery winner goes for the interview, the US consular will be required to investigate the bonafide of the marriage. The winner would have to prove the evolution of the marriage. There must be evidence of a relationship before the entrant applies for the visa lottery.

5. Rank/case number

Out of the millions of people, the randomised computer selection system chooses below 150,000 people. After the selection, a rank or case number is issued. So, the higher the case number, the lower an entrant's chance of being called. The lower the case number, the higher the likelihood of being called.

6. Passport picture rule

An entrant might win the lottery, but if their picture fails to meet the criteria, they'll be disqualified from getting a visa. Also, the odds of winning are very low because of the number of entrants.

