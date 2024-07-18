Billionaire Ken Griffin revealed as $44.6m dinosaur fossil buyer
The buyer who spent a record $44.6 million to buy a stegosaurus fossil at auction was Ken Griffin, CEO of the Citadel hedge fund, according to a person familiar with the acquisition.
The skeleton, nicknamed Apex, is estimated to be 150 million years old and is the largest stegosaurus ever found, according to the auction house.
Griffin placed his bid over the phone to beat six others in a 15-minute-long bidding war on Wednesday, a live audience cheering as the price jumped.
"Apex was born in America and is going to stay in America," he said after the sale, according to The Wall Street Journal, which broke the news that Griffin was the buyer.
A regular donor to the Republican party, the hedge fund chief has a net worth of approximately $37.8 billion, according to Forbes.
He intends to explore loaning the specimen to a US institution, the source told AFP.
The executive has collaborated with museums in the past. In 2021, he paid $43.2 million for a first-edition copy of the US Constitution, later loaning it to the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Arkansas.
He also helped fund a dinosaur exhibit at Chicago's Field Museum in 2018 with a $16.5 million donation.
His latest purchase measures 11 feet (3.3 meters) tall and 27 feet (8.2 meters) long, and is near complete, with 254 bones out of an approximate total of 319.
Dinosaur remains have become a hot-ticket item in recent years, with paleontologists voicing concern that museums are losing out to private bidders.
The previous record for a dinosaur skeleton sale was set in 2020, when a Tyrannosaurus Rex nicknamed "Stan" went for $31.8 million.
Apex is 30 percent larger than "Sophie", the most complete stegosaurus ever put on public display, which is housed in the Natural History Museum in London.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.