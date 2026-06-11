Bishop Daniel Obinim has once again taken a swipe at his wife, Florence Obinim, causing a stir online

This came after he claimed his wife shouldn't be included in his funeral arrangements if he passes away

Obinim's news jab at his wife has triggered massive reactions, with netizens sharing mixed comments

Founder and leader of the International God's Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, has lashed out at his wife again.

Bishop Daniel Obinim takes a swipe at his wife, exposing her circle of friends. Image credit: Bishop Obinim Minitries

Source: Facebook

A few days ago, the Ghanaian man of God was in the news after standing before his congregants to announce his funeral request, claiming only his children and his church should be in charge of organising his burial service.

His controversial demand prohibited his wife from participating in his burial arrangements after he passed away.

The founder of International God's Way Church explained that his decision is due to some things that have happened after some prominent Ghanaians, including Daddy Lumba, passed away.

He also disclosed an issue he had concerning his marriage to Florence Obinim.

Florence Obinim responded to her husband's remarks in an interview, stating that she was not amazed but claimed she was rather thankful to God that her husband had disclosed this while he was still alive.

The X video of Bishop Obinim speaking about his controversial funeral request is below.

Obinim calls out wife over new friends

Addressing his congregants during an event on Thursday, June 11, 2026, Obinim lashed out at Florence over her current circle of friends.

According to the controversial clergyman, the people his partner rolls with are not the best, putting him in a very difficult situation.

Bishop Obinim stated emphatically that he was scared about the outcome of the friendship.

He claimed his wife was an introvert and didn't like mingling with a lot of people, but alleging that things have changed.

“My wife, Florence Obinim's current circle of friends she rolls with is not the best. I am currently scared. My wife was an introvert who didn't like too many friends, but now the team,” he said.

Describing how dangerous the situation is, the man of God said;

“I will pull back”.

The news remark from Bishop Obinim has triggered massive reactions on social media, with many sharing their diverse opinions.

The Instagram video of Bishop Obinim calling out Florence Obinim is below:

Reactions to Bishop Obinim and Florence's saga

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Bishop Obinim publicly called out his wife.

Abena wrote:

"The only thing that pains me is the 20s and 30s advising or thinking they are no longer about marriage. To me, the man is doing the woman good. Your children's win is your win."

Amapeakaboo wrote:

"Team legal dier…. That kuuo is stronger than apartheid oo 😢😂😢."

Akua wrote:

"This is emotional blackmail eiii 🤣 At this point, if Florence really wants her peace of mind, the best thing is to leave this marriage. Or it's best she retires from music and be a full housewife 😩."

Awuah Evelyn wrote:

"She is wise now ❤️."

Bishop Daniel Obinim tells his church and children to take charge of his funeral and burial when he passes away. Photo credit: Bishop Obinim Ministries

Source: Facebook

Bishop Obinim speaks about son's spiritual gifts

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Daniel Obinim praised his son, Gifted, for possessing spiritual healing abilities like himself.

In a viral TikTok video, the controversial preacher recounted how his son reportedly prayed for a woman who visited the church with an ailment.

Source: YEN.com.gh