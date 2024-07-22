Korean Air orders 40 Boeing planes

The order by Korean Air will replace some of its long-haul jets. Photo: Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP/File

Korean Air lodged a firm order Monday for 40 Boeing 787 and 777X wide-body aircraft at Britain's Farnborough airshow, handing a boost to the embattled US aviation giant.

The deal, which includes an option for 10 more 787 planes, is worth $15 billion under catalogue prices for the fuel-efficient jets. However, airlines usually secure big discounts on lucrative contracts unveiled at the event.

"I have full confidence in Boeing," Korean Air chief executive Walter Cho told reporters at a signing ceremony unveiling the deal, in reference to the US group's recent safety woes.

"We are working on the new designs right now. We are always pursuing the best customer experience and comfort," he added.

The Seoul-based carrier expects the first delivery to be in 2028.

"These new airplanes will elevate passenger comfort and enhance operational efficiency, while significantly reducing carbon emissions, supporting our long-term commitment to sustainable aviation," said Cho.

Britain's biennial Farnborough Airshow, held in southeastern England, is a traditional dogfight between Boeing and European arch-rival Airbus in a battle for supremacy over orders.

But Boeing has been hit by manufacturing backlogs amid safety concerns.

In January, a fuselage panel blew out of a 737 MAX flown by Alaska Airlines, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing.

Boeing on Monday also announced that US group National Airlines had placed a firm order for four 777-200 wide-body cargo planes.

