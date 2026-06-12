Rainstorm Heading to Ghana From Togo, Meteorological Agency of Flash-Floods
- The Ghana Meteorological Agency has issued a warning about a storm moving from Togo to Ghana
- Thunderstorms and rain of varying intensities are expected across Southern Ghana when the storm hits
- There are warnings of possible flash flooding and advice for pedestrians and motorists to avoid floodwaters
The Ghana Meteorological Agency has warned of a rainstorm heading from Togo to Ghana.
In a weather update, it said the storm was observed over southern Togo and is moving towards the country.
The storm is expected to increase cloud cover while producing thunderstorms and rain of varying intensities over parts of Southern Ghana.
The agency warned that moderate winds may accompany the thunderstorms.
Flash flooding is possible in low-lying and poorly drained areas, according to the update on X.
"Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid moving through floodwaters," it added.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.