The Ghana Meteorological Agency has issued a warning about a storm moving from Togo to Ghana

Thunderstorms and rain of varying intensities are expected across Southern Ghana when the storm hits

There are warnings of possible flash flooding and advice for pedestrians and motorists to avoid floodwaters

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has warned of a rainstorm heading from Togo to Ghana.

In a weather update, it said the storm was observed over southern Togo and is moving towards the country.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency warns of flooding after detecting rainstorm coming from Togo. Credit: ISSOUF SANOGO

Source: Getty Images

The storm is expected to increase cloud cover while producing thunderstorms and rain of varying intensities over parts of Southern Ghana.

The agency warned that moderate winds may accompany the thunderstorms.

Flash flooding is possible in low-lying and poorly drained areas, according to the update on X.

"Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid moving through floodwaters," it added.

Source: YEN.com.gh