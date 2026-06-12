Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

Rainstorm Heading to Ghana From Togo, Meteorological Agency of Flash-Floods
Ghana

Rainstorm Heading to Ghana From Togo, Meteorological Agency of Flash-Floods

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
1 min read
  • The Ghana Meteorological Agency has issued a warning about a storm moving from Togo to Ghana
  • Thunderstorms and rain of varying intensities are expected across Southern Ghana when the storm hits
  • There are warnings of possible flash flooding and advice for pedestrians and motorists to avoid floodwaters

YEN Entertainment Awards 2025 is live – vote now for your favourite stars!

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has warned of a rainstorm heading from Togo to Ghana.

In a weather update, it said the storm was observed over southern Togo and is moving towards the country.

Rainstorm Heading to Ghana From Togo, Meteorological Agency of Flash-Floods
The Ghana Meteorological Agency warns of flooding after detecting rainstorm coming from Togo. Credit: ISSOUF SANOGO
Source: Getty Images

The storm is expected to increase cloud cover while producing thunderstorms and rain of varying intensities over parts of Southern Ghana.

The agency warned that moderate winds may accompany the thunderstorms.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Flash flooding is possible in low-lying and poorly drained areas, according to the update on X.

"Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid moving through floodwaters," it added.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Delali Adogla-Bessa avatar

Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.

Hot:
Senegals afcon Will sonbuchner Ipmc courses Queen nadia Antoine semenyo