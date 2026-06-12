A 300-level Biochemistry student at the Federal University, Birnin Kebbi, has lost his life after a physical confrontation with suspected thieves

The undergraduate sustained severe injuries at a private off-campus hostel located in the Kalgo Local Government Area, Nigeria

The management of the institution confirmed the student succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Thursday, June 12, 2026

A 300-level Biochemistry student of the Federal University, Birnin Kebbi, identified as Zaharadeen Nuhu, has reportedly lost his life after being attacked by suspected thieves.

Federal University Birnin Kebbi Student Zaharadeen Nuhu Dies After Off-Campus Hostel Attack

Source: UGC

The incident, according to an Instagram post by Instablog9ja on June 12, 2026, occurred at a private off-campus hostel in the Kalgo Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The student sustained severe injuries during the attack and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. According to university authorities, he later succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Thursday.

The Dean of Student Affairs at the institution, Professor Ibrahim Magawata, confirmed the incident in an official statement. He described the student’s death as a tragic loss to the entire university community.

The Instagram post below has more details about the passing of the 20-year-old Birnin Kebbi student.

Police Commence Investigation Into Hostel Attack

The university management disclosed that the Nigeria Police Force has fully commenced an investigation into the deadly hostel attack.

Security patrols have also been intensified across Kalgo and other off-campus locations where students reside to protect lives.

Former Police Chief and Atua-Manya Asafoatse passes

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Francis Ebenezer Doku, a former Commissioner of the Ghana Police Service and sub-chief in the Manya Krobo Traditional Area, reportedly passed away.

The news of his demise was announced on Facebook by many Ghanaians, including Emmanuel M. Philansmith, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Brandnew Pharma Consult and Tymcoin Pharma Limited, on Friday, June 6, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh