Ghanaians with a budget of around GH₵50,000 still have a handful of used car options to choose from

Popular models from Toyota, Kia, Hyundai, Daewoo, and Chevrolet continue to attract buyers due to their affordability

Factors such as condition, mileage, and location can influence the final price of each vehicle

Buying a car in Ghana has become increasingly challenging due to rising import costs and the fluctuating exchange rate. However, motorists working with a budget of around GH₵50,000 can still find a few reliable options on the used car market.

YEN.com.gh analysed 5 cars Ghanaians can buy with GH₵50,000 in the 2026 current market. Image credit: Freepik, Hyundai Ghana, Green Car Reports

Source: UGC

While prices vary depending on condition, mileage, and location, several models remain popular among first-time buyers and drivers seeking an affordable means of transportation.

The Toyota Vitz, particularly models manufactured between 2003 and 2006, remains one of the most sought-after budget cars in Ghana.

The hatchback is known for its fuel efficiency, ease of maintenance, and availability of spare parts. Depending on its condition, some units can still be found within the GH₵45,000 to GH₵55,000 price range.

Another option is the Kia Morning, especially the 2008 to 2011 models.

The compact vehicle has gained popularity among urban drivers due to its low fuel consumption and relatively affordable maintenance costs. Well-maintained examples can often be found around the GH₵50,000 mark.

Hyundai Atos remains a practical choice

The Hyundai Atos, particularly the 2004 to 2008 models, continues to attract buyers looking for an economical vehicle. The small hatchback is easy to drive, suitable for city roads, and generally affordable to maintain.

Some used units are available for less than GH₵50,000.

The Daewoo Matiz, produced between 2003 and 2008, is another vehicle frequently recommended for buyers on a limited budget. Although it may not offer the latest features, its affordability and low running costs make it appealing to many motorists.

Chevrolet Spark still attracts buyers

The Chevrolet Spark, especially models from 2010 to 2012, rounds off the list. The vehicle offers a more modern appearance than some older budget cars and remains a practical choice for drivers seeking a compact city vehicle.

Prospective buyers are encouraged to inspect any vehicle thoroughly before making a purchase. Experts also recommend checking ownership documents, engine condition, and maintenance history to avoid unexpected repair costs after buying.

Although GH₵50,000 may not go as far as it once did in Ghana's car market, these five models continue to provide affordable entry points for individuals hoping to own a vehicle without stretching their finances beyond their budget.

Table showing 5 cars Ghanaians can buy with GH₵50,000:

Car model Model years to consider Estimated price range Why buyers consider it Toyota Vitz 2003 to 2006 GH₵45,000 to GH₵55,000 Fuel efficient, easy to maintain, parts available Kia Morning 2008 to 2011 Around GH₵50,000 Low fuel consumption, good for city driving Hyundai Atos 2004 to 2008 Below/around GH₵50,000 Affordable, simple to maintain, easy to drive Daewoo Matiz 2003 to 2008 Below GH₵50,000 Cheap to own, low running cost Chevrolet Spark 2010 to 2012 Around GH₵50,000 Compact, modern look, practical for city use

YEN.com.gh looks at affordable commercial trotro buses between GH₵90k and GH₵150k. Image credit: The Business & Financial Times, Adom_frames and furniture, Carxus

Source: Getty Images

Prices of Trotro cars in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that some older trotro buses remain useful for transport owners who want affordable commercial vehicles.

Drivers have different options depending on budget, route, and maintenance strength, with prices showing why a name is not the only factor.

Source: YEN.com.gh