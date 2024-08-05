German chip maker Infineon to cut 1,400 jobs
German chip maker Infineon said Monday it will slash 1,400 jobs and relocate 1,400 more due to a tough market environment, as it announced falling profits and downgraded its outlook.
The job cuts, from a workforce of about 58,600 worldwide, are part of a company-wide restructuring that was launched in May.
The programme is aimed at "strengthening our competitiveness", said CEO Jochen Hanebeck in a statement, alongside the release of results for the third quarter of the group's financial year.
A spokesman confirmed to AFP that the jobs would be cut and relocated to locations with lower costs, without giving further details.
The news comes after US chip giant Intel announced last week it will slash more than 15 percent of its workforce as it seeks to cut about $20 billion in expenses this year.
Infineon reported a net profit of 403 million euros ($441 million) in the three months to the end of June, down 52 percent from a year earlier.
Revenues came in at 3.7 billion euros, down from about 4.1 billion a year earlier.
The group downgraded its outlook for 2024, and now expects revenues of around 15 billion euros. That is the third downgrade in recent times, with Infineon having earlier expected sales of about 16 billion euros.
"The recovery in our target markets is progressing only slowly," said Hanebeck.
He referred to "prolonged weak economic momentum" but insisted that Infineon continues to "hold up well" in a "challenging" market environment.
Revenues in its "green industrial power" and "power and sensor systems" divisions fell heavily in the quarter from a year earlier but sales in its automotive division were stable.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.