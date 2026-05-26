A student identified as Benjamin from SHS sparked massive national empathy after a viral video captured him in deep, bitter distress over his stolen government-issued learning tablet

While some colleagues and internet users callously mocked and bullied the young boy for showing raw vulnerability, his tears caught the immediate, protective attention of the Consul of Ghana to Italy

In a magnificent, life-altering update released, the Consul confirmed that Benjamin’s device has been fully replaced, and he has been officially awarded a full soccer scholarship to join the prestigious Juventus

The thin boundary between cruel digital bullying and divine, life-altering elevation has been broken spectacularly, transforming a high school student's worst nightmare into a golden ticket to global football elite circles.

A student's heartbreak over a stolen tablet turns into triumph as he receives a full Juventus scholarship. Image credit: Consul of Ghana to Italy/X, dailyviewgh/Facebook

Source: UGC

What began as a heartbreaking video of a boarding student weeping over an educational device stolen from his dormitory trunk has culminated in a masterclass in diplomacy, mental wellness protection, and top-tier youth scouting.

Student goes viral crying over missing tablet

The initial footage, which circulated heavily across X and TikTok around Friday, May 22, 2026, showed young Benjamin completely broken down, crying with his eyes out as he pleaded with his school peers to return the device meant to support his upcoming West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) preparation. Rather than receiving communal comfort, segments of the new digital generation aggressively weaponised his emotional sensitivity, unleashing a barrage of insults and memes targeting his physical attributes and vulnerability.

Disgusted by the normalised cruelty on the timelines, the Consul of Ghana to Italy, Massimiliano Colasuonno Taricone, intercepted the video and immediately deployed his network to locate the distressed student.

On Tuesday, the Consul took to his official social channels to drop a blistering critique of cyber-bullying, accompanied by a jaw-dropping announcement that has left the nation in absolute awe:

"I wanted to gather my thoughts because I was really pissed off," the Consul candidly shared.

"I'm completely perplexed by the attitude of the new generations, who normalise insults based on physical attributes or skin colour, as well as publicly bullying a kid just because they're emotionally upset. The problem isn't rewarding someone for letting his tablet get stolen. It's about not sending the dangerous message that it's normal to mock a more sensitive kid."

Watch as the aggrieved Benjamin cried bitterly over his missing government-sponsored tablet in the Facebook post below.

Nkyirima student to join Juventus football club

Turning the crisis into an unprecedented blessing, the Consul shared that after comforting the student and ensuring his academic tablet was completely restored to his possession, Benjamin opened up about his deep, burning passion to pursue professional football.

The diplomatic mission moved instantly to anchor his athletic dreams by offering him a 100% full scholarship for the upcoming academic and sports calendar year to the ultra-modern Juventus Academy Ghana.

"Fortunately, Benjamin was showered with love and got his tablet back. He expressed his desire to play football, and we offered him a full scholarship for next year. Joining Juventus, he’ll have a special coach in Kwadwo Asamoah," he added.

The placement will expose Benjamin to world-class European standard facilities, nutritional guidance, data-driven training modules, and a global network of scouts connected to the Italian football federation, setting a phenomenal precedent for talent discovery in public boarding schools.

Read the details in the X post below.

Reactions to the schoolboy receiving a scholarship

The magnificent turnaround has triggered a massive, highly emotional wave of praise, celebration, and societal reflection across Ghanaian digital timelines:

@RichyPremier dropped an exceptional sociological commentary:

"In a harsh West African society that routinely mocks men and young boys for being sensitive or expressing their raw emotions, such a monumental act of kindness creates a protective space where they can share their feelings without fear of judgment or reproach. Tears are not a weakness; this is beautiful to see!"

@KofiGuyman celebrated the spiritual irony of the event:

"This is the absolute definition of a blessing in disguise! The thieves thought they were breaking his heart, and the internet trolls thought they were making fun of him, but God was just using their malice to open an international portal for him. God, when will it be my turn, too? 🙌🏽"

@KofiSarpong1 praised the diplomat’s alignment with Ghanaian values:

"Thank you so much, Sir. By protecting this vulnerable child and checking the bullies, you have proved yourself to be far more Ghanaian at heart than those who think they own the country just because of their skin colour or accent. Outstanding leadership!"

@KeziaSanie added simply:

"These are exactly the kinds of pure, transformative things we love to see on our timelines 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽. Thank you so much for your immense kindness, your swift intervention, and for completely changing this boy's lineage forever."

Source: YEN.com.gh