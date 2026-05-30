Two top Ghanaian lawyers have been named in the 2026 edition of the Lawdragon 500 Leading Global Litigators guide

The prestigious Lawdragon guide honours some of the world’s leading litigators handling major disputes involving governments, multinationals, and sectors such as energy

The Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa & Ankomah firm, where the two lawyers work, took to social media to celebrate Ace Anan Ankomah and Nania Owusu-Ankomah Sacke,y

Two Ghanaian legal practitioners, Ace Anan Ankomah and Nania Owusu-Ankomah Sackey, have earned international recognition after they were named in the 2026 edition of the Lawdragon 500 Leading Global Litigators guide.

Ace Anan Ankomah is a Senior Partner at Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa & Ankomah, while Nania Owusu-Ankomah Sackey is a Partner at the same firm.

Ace Anan Ankomah and Nania Owusu-Ankomah Sackey are part of the 500 Leading Global Litigators according to Lawdragon. Photo credit: @belonlineghana

Source: Facebook

This marks the fourth consecutive year both top lawyers have featured in the Lawdragon 500 Leading Global Litigators guide, underscoring their growing reputation in international legal practice.

In its profile, Lawdragon highlighted Ace Anan Ankomah's leadership of the disputes practice at the Accra-based law firm.

"He heads the Disputes practice and oversees all contentious matters, including trials and international and domestic arbitrations."

It mentioned the key role he played as lead attorney for NML Capital in the high-profile legal dispute against Argentina.

"He was the lead attorney for NML Capital in the case against Argentina that led to the attachment of an Argentine war vessel, proceedings before the International Tribunal on the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) and the Supreme Court in Ghana. The case ultimately settled for more than $2.4B."

"In arbitration, he has represented clients including Volta Aluminium Company/Kaiser, Western Telesystems, Deloitte, Fortiz and Balkan Energy," Lawdragon added.

Nania Owusu-Ankomah Sackey is recognised for her mastery of problem-solving in high-value litigation and arbitration disputes.

She has represented global oil, mining, private equity, non-profit and technology interests such as Tullow, Epiroc, Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited and Abosso Goldfields Limited in disputes involving sovereigns, shareholder disputes and breaches of contract.

She was recently appointed as Vice President of the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) after previously serving as a member.

About the Lawdragon

The prestigious Lawdragon guide, now in its fifth edition, honours some of the world’s leading litigators handling major disputes involving governments, multinational corporations, and sectors such as energy, construction, finance, and international business.

According to the organisers, lawyers featured in the guide were selected through nominations, independent research, and extensive vetting by clients and peers across the legal profession.

The 2026 edition also features leading litigators from jurisdictions around the world who have distinguished themselves in handling complex international disputes.

Law firm congratulates top lawyers

In a Facebook post, the Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa & Ankomah firm congratulated the two lawyers for their achievement.

"This recognition reflects their exceptional work across arbitration and disputes and their continued contribution to the legal profession both in Ghana and internationally," the firm said.

Source: YEN.com.gh