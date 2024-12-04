Trump taps Peter Navarro as trade, manufacturing counselor
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
US President-elect Donald Trump announced Wednesday that his former White House trade advisor Peter Navarro -- who went to prison for contempt of Congress -- would return as senior counselor for trade and manufacturing.
"During my First Term, few were more effective or tenacious than Peter in enforcing my two sacred rules, Buy American, Hire American," Trump said in a social media post.
Navarro, a Harvard-educated economist, served a four-month prison term for defying a congressional subpoena to testify about the January 6, 2021, storming of the Capitol by Trump's supporters.
He was released in July.
In unveiling Navarro's return on Wednesday, Trump charged that he was "treated horribly by the Deep State" -- a reference to an alleged conspiracy by government bureaucrats to sabotage Trump.
The president-elect added that Navarro's "mission will be to help successfully advance and communicate the Trump Manufacturing, Tariff, and Trade Agendas."
Tariffs are set to feature prominently on Trump's economic agenda moving forward, a stance that could strain ties with US trading partners.
On the campaign trail, Trump vowed sweeping duties of at least 10 percent on allies and adversaries alike.
He has also taken aim at neighbors Canada and Mexico, threatening them with tariffs unless they did more to stop the flow of illegal fentanyl and immigration into the United States.
Navarro's appointment comes after Trump selected top members of his economic team in recent weeks.
Billionaire hedge fund manager Scott Bessent was tapped to helm the Treasury Department while Wall Street veteran Howard Lutnick has been named to lead the Commerce Department.
Lutnick is also set to lead the country's tariff and trade agenda, with direct responsibility for the Office of the United States Trade Representative.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.