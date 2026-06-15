Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma is a former radio presenter who became a major voice in South Africa’s immigration debate

She founded the March and March movement, which campaigns for stricter immigration enforcement

Her activism has earned her strong support and heavy criticism, making her one of South Africa’s most controversial public figures

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South African activist and former radio presenter Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has become one of the most talked-about public figures in Africa.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma biography: The woman leading South Africa's immigration debate. Image credit: jacintangobese, ZIm Celebrities

Source: UGC

Known for leading the controversial March and March movement, she has transformed from an award-winning broadcaster into a prominent voice in South Africa's immigration debate.

Her rise to national prominence has attracted both strong support and criticism, making her one of the country's most polarising figures.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma’s early life

Born on July 6, 1986, in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal, Ngobese-Zuma grew up under challenging circumstances. Her grandparents raised her after her mother gave birth to her at a young age.

She has shared that she never met her biological father, who left before she was born. Despite these difficulties, she remained focused on building a successful future for herself.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma’s education

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma pursued higher education at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, where she studied Supply Chain Management. During her years at university, she developed a strong interest in media and communication, a passion that would later shape her career path.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma’s radio career

Her journey in broadcasting began while she was still a student. She first worked at campus radio before joining Vibe FM in 2009.

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She later moved to Inanda FM and then to Gagasi FM in 2011, where she joined the popular "Alex and The Morning Crew" show.

Ngobese-Zuma gained recognition for her creativity and production skills behind the scenes before transitioning into an on-air role.

She later joined Vuma FM, where she hosted the popular programme "Cruise with Jacinta Ngobese." Her engaging personality and ability to connect with listeners helped make her one of KwaZulu-Natal's most recognisable radio voices.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma’s awards

Her work in radio earned her several accolades. In 2014, she won the MTN Radio Award for Best Content Producer, one of South Africa's most respected broadcasting honours.

She continued to receive recognition for her work and, in 2020, won the KZN Entertainment Award for Best Female Radio Presenter.

These achievements cemented her reputation as one of the leading female figures in South African radio.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma’s activism

Ngobese-Zuma's biggest rise to prominence came in 2025 when she launched the March and March movement. The organisation campaigns for stricter immigration enforcement and advocates for South African citizens to receive priority in employment, healthcare, education and social services.

The movement quickly gained national attention through protests and demonstrations held in different parts of the country. Supporters praise her for speaking on issues they believe many politicians have ignored.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma’s controversy

Her activism has also attracted significant criticism. Human rights organisations and some political groups have accused the movement of encouraging xenophobia and hostility towards foreign nationals living in South Africa.

Ngobese-Zuma has repeatedly rejected these accusations, insisting that her campaign focuses on undocumented immigration and law enforcement rather than targeting foreigners. The debate surrounding her views has made her one of the most controversial public figures in South Africa.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma’s personal life

Away from politics and activism, Ngobese-Zuma is a wife, mother, farmer and law student. She is married to Xolani Zuma and is raising two children while balancing family life with her public responsibilities.

Whether viewed as a champion for South Africans or a controversial activist, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has become one of the most influential and closely watched voices in South Africa.

Her growing profile continues to spark debate both within the country and across the African continent.

South African activist Jacinta Ngobese Zuma names who she thinks is responsible for Bafana Bafana's defeat to Mexico in the World Cup. Photo source: @jacintangobese, @bafanabafana

Source: Instagram

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma blasts anti-Bafana Africans

Following the game and taunts under her posts, Jacinta Zuma took to Facebook to jab the Africans who supported Mexico against South Africa.

In a scathing clap back, the March and March leader noted that those Africans who supported Mexico have neither become Mexicans nor had their countries fixed.

Jacinta, who had earlier blamed South Africa's coach for the defeat, described the anti-Bafana Bafana Africans as coming from underdeveloped countries.

Source: YEN.com.gh