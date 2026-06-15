Veteran producer Cashtwo passed away on 14 June 2026

He was respected for his work as a producer and sound engineer

Tributes continue to pour in from Ghana's entertainment industry

The Ghanaian music industry has been thrown into mourning following the death of veteran music producer and sound engineer Cashtwo, who was confirmed dead on Sunday, 14 June 2026.

Music producer behind songs for Shatta Wale, Samini and others dies. Image credit: Shatta Wale, Samini Dagaati, Cashtwo

Source: Instagram

The respected producer, widely known in music circles as Cash Two Beat, built a reputation as one of the industry's experienced figures, working behind the scenes to help shape the careers and songs of several Ghanaian artists over the years.

Although much of his work was done away from the spotlight, Cashtwo earned admiration from musicians, producers and fans for his contribution to music production, recording, mixing and mastering.

His dedication to the craft made him a familiar and respected name within Ghana's entertainment space.

Cashtwo's impact on Ghanaian music

For many years, Cashtwo played a key role in the production side of Ghanaian music, contributing his expertise to numerous projects across hiplife, highlife, Afrobeats and dancehall.

Industry players often described him as a producer who worked with several top Ghanaian artists and helped nurture talent through his studio work.

Cashtwo worked with several Ghanaian artists across different generations. One of his notable credits was “Don’t Mind Them” by Old Sodja featuring Shatta Wale.

Watch an Instagram video of him jamming with artistes below:

He also produced works for Wutah Kobby, including songs linked to his Abokobi album. Cashtwo was also involved in studio sessions with Fameye and collaborated with Banka 2 Banka on their popular single “Dada Ba”.

Check out an Instagram post below:

His experience and technical knowledge made him a trusted figure among musicians seeking quality sound and professional production.

Beyond producing beats, he was also recognised for his abilities as a sound engineer, helping artists refine and perfect their music before release.

Tributes pour in for Cashtwo

Following news of his passing, tributes began pouring in from colleagues, friends and music lovers who remembered him for his professionalism, humility and passion for music.

Many described his death as a huge loss to Ghana's entertainment industry, noting that his contributions behind the scenes helped shape numerous careers and projects that audiences enjoyed over the years.

While details surrounding the cause of his death remain limited, the news has sparked an outpouring of grief from people who knew him personally and professionally.

As family, friends and members of the music fraternity come to terms with the loss, Cashtwo's legacy is expected to live on through the countless recordings, productions and lives he touched throughout his career.

His passing marks the end of a chapter for a producer whose work helped contribute to the growth and development of Ghanaian music.

A popular Ghanaian blogger, Ishmael Bessey Kurt, reportedly died after a motor accident. Image credit: UGC, The BBC Ghana

Source: Facebook

Ghanaian blogger, Ishmael, passed away

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that A popular Ghanaian blogger in Ada has been reported dead, causing massive sadness on social media.

Reports have indicated that he passed away after sustaining several injuries in a fatal motor accident.

Ghanaians have flooded social media to react, with many sharing their condolences to the bereaved family.

Source: YEN.com.gh