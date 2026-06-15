Ghanaian pastor Bishop Obinim's throwback video of him confessing to cheating on his wife, Florence Obinim, has resurfaced, causing a stir

This came amid the couple's ongoing marriage saga, which began after the man of God announced his funeral request, excluding his wife

The old clip of Bishop Obinim has triggered widespread reactions among Ghanaians on social media, as they shared their mixed opinions

Founder and leader of the International God's Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim's old video exposing his alleged infidelity has emerged.

An old video of Obinim confessing to cheating on his wife, Florence Obinim, resurfaces amid their ongoing marriage saga

Source: Facebook

For days now, the Ghanaian man of God and his partner have been making headlines due to a misunderstanding that is believed to have popped up in their marriage.

The whole brouhaha began after Obinim requested what should be done when he passes away. According to him, only his children and his church should be allowed to make arrangements for his funeral.

This attracted a response from his wife, Florence Obinim, who thanked God that at least she knew what her husband wanted.

During a service on Thursday, June 11, 2026, the man of God called out his partner again over her circle of friends, sparking widespread reactions.

The Instagram video of Obinim lashing out at his wife is below:

Bishop Obinim's old infidelity video resurfaces

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Obinim, who was in an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay Show, was asked if he cheated on his partner with his junior pastor's wife, as speculated some time back.

Responding to the question, the man of God admitted to the claims, saying;

“I would not say I didn't do it because it happened, but I am grateful that the incident happened.”

Defending himself, Bishop Obinim stated that his relationship with his junior pastor's wife made him and his congregants know that he was indeed a human and not an angel.

According to him, he had an encounter where God told him he would be operating in his ministry and would be so powerful that many would think he was not a human.

Obinim explained that, according to his supposed encounter, he started doing the work of God at age 22 and began doing extraordinary miracles and wonders, adding that his church members believed he was an angel.

According to Obinim, his infidelity scandal was a way to tell his congregants that he was a human just like them.

The video of Bishop Obinim caught the attention of many observers on social media, who stormed the comments section to react.

The TikTok video of Bishop Obinim confessing to his infidelity is below:

Bishop Obinim's resurfaced video sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Bishop Daniel Obinim's old video admitting to cheating on his wife resurfaced.

Dad’s pride wrote:

“Eii, this man has done a lot, ooo.”

Sir Annobil wrote:

“He still didn't explain the thing well. What he said could not justify the cheating.”

BenGyDeAmbassador wrote:

“Eiii Obinim, which God appeared and told you that you will be so much anointed that people may forget Jesus? Then that's not the God we serve, or you're telling holy lies.”

Isaac Danso wrote:

“I love people who always accept the responsibility of a wrong done, you are a true man of God, Bishop.”

Kerry’s Blog wrote:

“He didn’t lie….he admitted it. That’s very nice of him.”

Ghanaina gospel musician Diana Asamoah exposes Bishop Obinim and his wife, Florence Obinim over their marriage issues. Image credit: Diana Asamoah, Bishop Obinim Ministries

Source: Facebook

Diana Asamoah exposes Bishop Obinim and wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the gospel musician, Diana Asamoah, reacted to the marriage saga between Bishop Obinim and wife, exposing them.

In a video, the gospel musician claimed the two couples were faking their marital issue for trending, advising them to stop such a habit.

Source: YEN.com.gh