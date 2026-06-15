The Ghana Meteorological Agency has warned of a rainstorm moving from Togo to Ghana

The alert from the agency predicted misty conditions and moderate rains over coastal areas

Severe thunderstorms are expected in southern Ghana later on June 15

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency has warned of another rainstorm approaching from Togo to Ghana.

In a weather alert, it said there will be patches of mist or fog over parts of the coastal, forest, and mountainous areas, with slight to moderate rain along the coastline.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency warns of a rainstorm moving from Togo to Ghana. Credit: ISSOUF SANOGO

Source: Getty Images

The alert on X also noted the rainstorm currently observed over Togo, which is moving westward and is expected to affect a few areas along the eastern flank of the country.

As the day progresses, periodic sunshine is anticipated later in the day. However, rain with or without thunder is likely over parts of inland areas from late afternoon into the evening.

The weather entering June 15 saw mostly cloudy conditions over southern Ghana, with thunderstorms or rain of varying intensities affecting many places.

Partly cloudy weather dominated northern Ghana, with thunderstorms and rain forecast for the evening.

Localised rain and thunderclouds affected parts of southeastern Ghana earlier on.

These weather conditions spread to more areas across southern Ghana from this afternoon into the evening.

KNUST flooded after downpour

YEN.com.gh also reported on heavy flooding on major roads within the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology campus.

This disrupted movement and academic activities on June 12, with the flooding reportedly caused by the River Wiwi overflowing its banks.

The situation left several students stranded between halls of residence and lecture halls after heavy rain overwhelmed the drainage systems.

Source: YEN.com.gh