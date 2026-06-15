A student of St. Monica’s Senior High School received a brand-new car from her parents on campus

The family wore customised t-shirts featuring the face of the graduate during the surprise presentation

The graduate embraced her family members after receiving the vehicle keys and a bouquet

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A student of St. Monica’s Senior High School received a brand-new car from her parents on campus after completing the 2026 WASSCE examination.

The graduation surprise has generated significant attention on social media.

A St. Monica’s Senior High School student receives a brand-new car from her parents in celebration of her successful completion of the 2026 WASSCE examinations. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The surprise took place immediately after the young lady wrote her final examination paper and exited the examination hall. She was met on the school grounds by a long queue of her family members.

The relatives dressed uniformly in t-shirts printed with her face to celebrate the milestone. As they approached her, they handed over a bouquet before leading her through the crowd.

Family members temporarily covered the graduate's face before unveiling the sleek vehicle parked on the campus. The young lady smiled and laughed as she processed the surprise.

She hugged her family members closely to appreciate the gesture. The emotional exchange between the graduate and her parents has moved many internet users.

The Facebook post below captures the emotional car surprise moment.

The Instagram post below captures more emotional moments as the SHS student received her car gift.

SHS graduates' car surprise stirs reactions

The video has triggered various discussions online regarding parental appreciation and the economic realities of such luxury graduation gifts.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:

Chantal Budu said:

"Things we love to see😍😍 Congratulations to her🎊."

Bishop Godfred wrote:

"God is good 🎉."

Mary Senorfe noted:

"Pressure 😀."

Premario Edition lists top 4 unreliable cars

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian car dealer, Premario Edition, had shared his opinions on vehicles that would end up costing the user more in terms of repairs and other issues.

The influencer advised Ghanaians to carefully research and consider other brands to avoid costly mechanical troubles, listing vehicles that could have major issues despite being more affordable.

Source: YEN.com.gh