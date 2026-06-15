Ghanaian fashion entrepreneur and former beauty queen Sadia Sanusi was reported dead on Sunday, July 14, 2026

An alleged old schoolmate, Isabella Wusah-Tetteh, has opened up on the late fashion icon's alleged cause of death

Sadia Sanusi's reported cause of death reignited grief online, with some Ghanaians drawing parallels to the recent similar death of hairstylist Manuel's Beauty

An alleged old friend of late fashion entrepreneur Sadia Sanusi has shared her alleged cause of death.

An old friend of fashion entrepreneur Sadia Sanusi details her alleged cause of death. Image credit: @sadiasanusi

Source: Instagram

The prominent fashion designer and former beauty queen was reported dead on Sunday, July 14, 2026.

Ghanaian blogger Hype Master reported the news, writing:

"Sadia Sanusi, the celebrated Ghanaian fashion entrepreneur and founder of Sadia Sanusi Kente, has reportedly passed away.

"Her death comes just two days before her highly anticipated Kente Artistry Masterclass, an event that was scheduled to bring together fashion enthusiasts, designers, and lovers of Ghanaian culture for an immersive experience in kente craftsmanship and styling."

The news of Sadia Sanusi’s death arrived abruptly, leaving many Ghanaians scratching their heads as she had been active on social media prior to the tragedy occurring.

Below is an Instagram post announcing Sadia Sanusi’s reported death.

Sadia Sanusi’s alleged cause of death surfaces

On Monday, June 15, an alleged old friend of the late fashion designer shared unknown details about her alleged cause of death on social media.

Isabella Wusah-Tetteh, known on social media as Mrs Kabutey, claimed to have been an old schoolmate of the deceased.

She alleged that, based on what she had been told, Sadia passed away in her sleep.

“The rumor started from yesterday only to wake up at midnight and your pictures are all over. One cute girl back in GARRISON BASIC SCHOOL Burma Camp. You truly are among those who made our school proud.

“Oh, death! Lord! How can you tell me she slept and never woke up? Lord, teach us to number our days, teach us to take care of ourselves eeeeeiiii. Rest well, Halima Sadia Sanusi Sadia Suave Sanusi.”

The post by Sadia Sanusi’s old schoolmate sharing her alleged cause of death has sparked renewed sorrow among Ghanaians on social media, especially in light of a recent similar death involving a popular online figure, Manuel's Beauty.

Below is the Facebook post shared with Sadia Sanusi’s alleged cause of death.

Reactions to Sadia Sanusi's cause of death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Sadia Sanusi's alleged cause of death.

Margaret Adjokatse said:

"Eeeiii God, what is going on😭😭. Manuel, the hairstylist, slept and didn’t wake up and now this!!!" Seriously, it's getting scary. Can it be related to stress, we're not paying attention to our health or what 😳😭😭?"

roseyasante wrote:

"Hhhm, rest well, dear."

Peggy Nana Akua Tetteh commented:

"What???."

Popular Ghana-based Nigerian celebrity hairstylist and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Manuel's Beauty Salon, Emmanuel Asukwo Anangatang, passes away. Image credit: @manuelsbeautty_gh

Source: Instagram

Manuel's Beauty dies unexpectedly

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that popular Ghana-based Nigerian celebrity hairstylist, Manuel's Beauty died on Monday, April 6, 2026.

Ghanaian social media personality Grey Bervel announced the demise of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Manuel's Beauty Salon in a TikTok video on his official page on Wednesday, April 8, with reports indicating he passed away in his sleep.

Source: YEN.com.gh