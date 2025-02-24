Trump says Canada, Mexico tariffs moving 'forward' on schedule
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
US President Donald Trump said Monday that tariffs he unveiled on Canada and Mexico are moving forward as planned, addressing reporters after meeting with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who urged "fair competition" in trade.
The two leaders' talks, which focused on the conflict in Ukraine, come as Trump threatens allies and adversaries alike with fresh tariffs, sparking a flurry of negotiations.
Shortly after taking office, Trump announced duties of up to 25 percent on Canadian and Mexican imports, citing illegal immigration and the flow of deadly fentanyl.
But he issued a last-minute halt to the levies for a month as talks continued.
The pause ends next Tuesday, and all eyes are on whether the North American neighbors can come to deals to avert their implementation -- which would snarl supply chains in key sectors such as auto manufacturing.
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump told a press conference Monday.
Trump's update came after Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said earlier Monday that talks with Washington would continue this week to avoid the sweeping levies.
She expressed optimism about reaching a deal with Trump, hinting at potential levies on Chinese goods to secure an agreement.
Sheinbaum also signaled that Mexico was open to an early review of its trade agreement with the United States and Canada ahead of a 2026 deadline.
Separately, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly told reporters Monday that "the threat of tariffs is a real one, and may continue for a while."
Trump reiterated at his press conference with Macron that Washington is also seeking "reciprocity" with other countries.
He added: "If somebody charges us, we charge them."
Meanwhile, Macron called on Trump for "fair competition" in trade, noting that the American and European economies are deeply intertwined.
While Trump has placed emphasis on trade in goods, Macron pointed out the United States is a major exporter in digital products.
He urged for more investments on both sides.
Apart from blanket duties on major US trading partners Canada and Mexico, Trump has launched plans for "reciprocal tariffs" that would be tailored to each country, with details to come at a later time.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.