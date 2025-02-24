Trump says Canada, Mexico tariffs moving 'forward' on schedule

US President Donald Trump said tariffs he has unveiled on Canada and Mexico are going ahead as planned, in a press conference after talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Ludovic MARIN / AFP

Source: AFP

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

US President Donald Trump said Monday that tariffs he unveiled on Canada and Mexico are moving forward as planned, addressing reporters after meeting with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who urged "fair competition" in trade.

The two leaders' talks, which focused on the conflict in Ukraine, come as Trump threatens allies and adversaries alike with fresh tariffs, sparking a flurry of negotiations.

Shortly after taking office, Trump announced duties of up to 25 percent on Canadian and Mexican imports, citing illegal immigration and the flow of deadly fentanyl.

But he issued a last-minute halt to the levies for a month as talks continued.

The pause ends next Tuesday, and all eyes are on whether the North American neighbors can come to deals to avert their implementation -- which would snarl supply chains in key sectors such as auto manufacturing.

"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump told a press conference Monday.

Trump's update came after Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said earlier Monday that talks with Washington would continue this week to avoid the sweeping levies.

She expressed optimism about reaching a deal with Trump, hinting at potential levies on Chinese goods to secure an agreement.

Sheinbaum also signaled that Mexico was open to an early review of its trade agreement with the United States and Canada ahead of a 2026 deadline.

Separately, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly told reporters Monday that "the threat of tariffs is a real one, and may continue for a while."

Trump reiterated at his press conference with Macron that Washington is also seeking "reciprocity" with other countries.

He added: "If somebody charges us, we charge them."

Meanwhile, Macron called on Trump for "fair competition" in trade, noting that the American and European economies are deeply intertwined.

While Trump has placed emphasis on trade in goods, Macron pointed out the United States is a major exporter in digital products.

He urged for more investments on both sides.

Apart from blanket duties on major US trading partners Canada and Mexico, Trump has launched plans for "reciprocal tariffs" that would be tailored to each country, with details to come at a later time.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: AFP